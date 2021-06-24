Heartbreak, Texas: Remembering a patriot

A Chinese woman, a graduate student who was at a dinner party at my home, once asked me, “Why are Americans so racist?”

I’ll be honest, the question set me back a little, and I thought about it for a bit.

“China is the most homogeneous nation on earth,” I told her. “By simple numbers, the Chinese are probably the most successful tribe on earth. America, on the other hand, is the most heterogeneous. We are made up of thousands, not hundreds, of different tribes, and we must discuss our differences to get along.

“Yours is an organic nation that multiplied around a single location. We are made up of those who had to leave home for the hope of something better. That sort of feeling is a universal, so we come from everywhere. Of course, we have to talk about it. Still, in this country, no one goes to jail for discussing our differences. We consider this a strength, not a weakness.”

One element that distinguishes American patriotism is that we may give or withhold loyalty to those who make the rules. “Loyalty to country ALWAYS. Loyalty to government, when it deserves it,” wrote Mark Twain.