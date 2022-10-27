Heartbreak, Texas: Road to Hell has paving instructions

Can something be beautiful and dangerous at the same time? I mean, besides teenage romance. Well, that’s Heartbreak, Texas, in a nutshell. Sally Rae and I run The Waterin’ Hole Café, the main eatery in Heartbreak, some 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s depraved sushi bars.

First off, I want to say how much I love my sweet Sally Rae. What happened could have happened to anybody. Really. It wasn’t her fault. Honest.

Sally Rae is the chief cook and bottle washer. She loves cooking. She also has a certain zeal to try new recipes.

There was a dog food factory near the edge of town that had to shut down unexpectedly. That created a niche food shortage.

And Sally Rae hates waste.

For about a week before Thanksgiving, my thrifty lassie threw a lot of stuff into a 10-gallon bucket. You know, celery tops, trimmed fat, bacon grease, uneaten food of all sorts. Just on a whim, she threw in some sugar and yeast. She figured dogs will eat about anything, especially something with a bit of meat grease in it. What could go wrong?

Napoleon planned his campaigns with less thoroughness and skill than Sally Rae did her holiday cooking. About two weeks out, my Kitchen Commander hired Molly -- a sweet, if somewhat limited girl. Molly was kicked in the head by a horse when she was 11. Before, she had always made straight A’s. After an extended recovery, the child continued to make fair grades in language arts, but kinda faltered at geometry, simple math or anything that included estimation or planning.

Still, Molly, unmarried at 20, did her best, and her best really was pretty good. She needed direction, of course, but when Sally Rae hired Molly she said, “Darlin’, you are going to be my third and fourth hands. Just do what I ask of you and we will get along fine.”

Sally Rae paused, remembered her own colorful past, and added, “Just don’t go and get pregnant. There is something about this place that seems to bring out … well, new citizens.”

Molly blushed, but Sally Rae feared for her.

Thanksgiving was always a big day at The Waterin’ Hole. Sally Rae knew just how to tap into our national caloric celebration. She had 14 turkeys to deliver, all at once, at high noon. Our big oven could only handle six at a time, but my gal was a kitchen genius.

She set up an overnight cooking schedule that included some sort of high-speed rotation, setting the birds on top of the hot oven under big pots and pans. She had she had pre-boiled several plump hens for her dressing, baked many pans of cornbread, made gallons of cranberry sauce, and … and … and she was outright dangerous to stand near. Like an outnumbered samurai fighting for his life, she moved swiftly and decisively among her myriad tasks.

I knew when to stand down. To patrons who might stop in on Thanksgiving eve, or the morning of, I relaxed my 6 p.m. rule on alcohol sales and even set up a half-price bar. Although a lot of food was coming by, nothing was available for mere snackers.

After a couple of drinks myself, I thought about setting up a sign that said, “See the Fastest Female Chef in Heartbreak, $2!” but some lingering sense of prudence prevented me from executing the plan. Self-preservation, I reckon.

Ten o’clock Thursday morning was Sally Rae’s absolute deadline. The turkeys had to rest, and, as Sally Rae said, “This turkey has to rest, too!” She had been at it 28 straight hours, quite a feat for anyone at any age. (I’m not going to go broadcasting Sally Rae’s age, but her actions were down-right heroic.)

She lined up her 14 turkeys. Molly furiously stuffed dressing into their cavities. At the same time, Sally Rae drained off their grease to make five gallons of gravy.

Gravy-making can be a bit tricky, even for the initiated. Making a gallon of turkey grease into five gallons of gravy, well, it took a special daring found in pirates, astronauts and kamikaze pilots.

The rich, golden liquid has to be brought to the point of boiling, infused with just the right amount of flour (without clumping!), stirred, imbued with whole milk, raised almost to the point of scorching, and seasoned with small amounts of salt and white pepper.

At this point, all Catholics and a significant number of Protestants mutter a Pater Noster. Sally Rae, though, was sure of herself and her kitchen. She charged ahead, prayerless and unafraid!

Whom the gods would destroy, they first make insane.

“Molly, clear some more room!” Sally Rae barked.

Looking back, that was probably when Molly set the fermenting dog food on top of a refrigerator. The heat in the kitchen grew as Sally Rae strove to move even faster.

Suddenly, Sally Rae felt an icky spray on the back of her neck. She turned around. Her dog food chum bucket chose that moment to spew.

Even a maestro can hit an off key, once in a while.

Now, as explosions go, it really wasn’t much. People who survived wartime Europe probably wouldn’t have thought it an explosion hardly at all. It wasn’t even very big by Fourth of July standards.

It was, however, big enough to cover her entire kitchen in a sort of dishwater patina. One’s first reaction was that that the smell was profound, drowning out the smell of 14 cooking turkeys. It had an aroma that could dissuade buzzards from roadkill.

A chef on deadline is a fearsome sort of thing.

Sally Rae grabbed me and said, “You will go upstairs and call or email our 14 clients that a propane bottle went dry and lunch will be a couple of hours late.”

I was shocked. Sally Rae had an addiction for the truth that had gotten us into trouble more than once.

“You want me to lie?” I asked.

“You lie or you die!” Her eyes had a certain crazed look I had rarely seen before in our marriage.

I lied. I lied like an overfed dog. I lied 14 times.

By the time I finished, Sally Rae had run through the shower, changed, and Molly was almost finished washing the eight turkeys that were hardest hit. Per Sally Rae’s instructions, she had scooped out dressing from the rear of the turkeys. Sally Rae turned up the oven to 450 degrees. She shook new spices to their skins and sprayed them with peanut oil and was toasting their skin anew.

Most of her dressing pans were on the serving shelf, somewhat protected from the noxious blast, but she had Molly rush them upstairs for a quick toasting on our personal stove.

She poured the ruined gravy into the dog food can and flung the whole thing into our backyard, like an Olympic shot putter. Squirt, Li’l’ Billy’s dog, was thrilled at the Thanksgiving bounty from the sky!

A real professional cook never says die. Sally Rae pulled out some bacon drippings, shortening and canned broth to make turkey gravy on the fly.

It was about that time her experimental dog food began generating its own chemical reaction. A fungus-colored glop began creeping out from under the refrigerator. Her creation had taken on a life of its own.

I very judiciously kept the heck out of her way, as did Li’l’ Billy and Squirt.

Finally, at 2 p.m. she pronounced everything ready to be boxed.

I was ready to get out of there. Yes, I loved Thanksgiving food as much as anyone, and for 30-some-odd hours I had been breathing turkey fumes. But for the last three of four hours a sickening aroma of would-be canine comestibles had been poisoning the air.

Molly and Sally Rae moved carefully around the kitchen. The floor was slick with, well, something not quite dead but not quite living. The gray-green mass under the refrigerator continued to grow.

Meanwhile, Squirt had crept back inside. Not to be too graphic, but about 10 minutes after he plopped down, he moaned once and exploded from both directions. At least he was in the dining area and there were no customers.

At last, the final dinners were packed, and I went off delivering them.

The restaurant was a disaster. Sally Rae told Molly, “Right now if we had a hurricane, I’d just open the windows. A little flooding can be a good thing.”

Both those ladies were plum tuckered.

Li’l’ Billy was a good sort of boy. He saw his mother’s exhaustion. He began setting a table upstairs, including a plate for Molly.

There was an occasional burp from the kitchen as “the blob” grew and released gas. Yep, our restaurant was a disaster area. It would take hours of cleaning, but our day’s goals were met.

I returned from the last delivery and joined my family, plus one, for our own Thanksgiving dinner.

I prayed a short prayer. To be honest, we were mostly thankful for what we were delivered from and avoiding what we knew had to be done before opening the doors again tomorrow.

It was just then I heard a ferocious banging on the door and a voice downstairs.

“This is Rufus Toby from the food police! Open up! I was driving by, and I smelled some foul corruption that just can’t be legal …”

I had forgotten that disasters come in threes or fours, or just don’t really have an off switch; not in Heartbreak, Texas.