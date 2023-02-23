Sally Rae runs The Waterin’ Hole Café, in the little town of Heartbreak, Texas, some 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s madness. I’m an old man who watches life. Although my aging body often disappoints me, observing the beauty and wonder of life all around me has only become sweeter. Some people are driven to “the big stage” where they become generals or senators or — more recently — influencers. I have deep skepticism about these sorts. Just watching authentic human drama in our small town has proven to be thrill enough for me.

Technology is surely a double-edged sword. The same gun that can protect a home can also devastate a school— as we have seen to our horror. Technology has saved my life, by frying a faulty circuit in my heart.

Technology has also given nuclear weapons to dictators, and that makes my heart tremble. Humans are sweet and savage. In short, we are inherently perverse. Whether we survive as a species depends on how we manage our innermost conflicts.

So, Sally Rae one morning said, “Dave, we’re coming up short on our cash register. Something’s not right.”

“How bad is it?” I asked.

“About $1,500 over the last two months,” she said.

“And it’s just cash that’s short?” I asked.

“Yes, the checks and stuff is normal.”

“I’ll take care of it,” I said.

For just $150, I ordered a closed-circuit TV system with four cameras. It was pretty basic, but good enough. I set the main camera in among some clutter on the wall, where the lens wasn’t obvious but it took in the view of the cash register.

Life went on. One morning, Li’l’ Billy’s voice broke from an impossibly high soprano to a more gravelly tenor. His face registered embarrassment and wonder, in equal parts. Soon I overheard him practicing the Gettysburg Address, one word high and the next one low.

As lead singer of a garage band, Blunt Force Trauma, he was experimenting with his newfound vocal range. It was kinda weird, but the thing about three-chord bands is, it didn’t hurt their sound, not any. Nor their popularity.

Ah youth! I’m now in my 70s and I have no desire to replay all the drama of hormone highs (and lows), but I loved the option of sitting back and watching.

Janey and Johnny continued making plans to move back to Houston with Li’l’ Freddy, but somehow finances and well, just life, kept them in our spare bedroom upstairs above the café. The homestead is a little cramped, but I knew I was blessed. With six people in such a small area, we had to really respect each other’s privacy.

That was OK by me. Good manners were getting taught through necessity. A person’s privacy is a sacred sort of thing.

I had a bit of time and three spare cameras. I put one in the backyard, and one in my shop to guard my tools, but really easy to notice. I put the fourth one in a well-disguised spot. I figured any thief would cut the wires on the exposed one, but not expect a second, hidden camera.

Well, it didn’t take long to catch the café cash filcher. It was Billy Bumpus, or BB, as almost everyone called him. BB was kind of descriptive: he was small, but his body weight was 50% belly. Of course, he was a Cedar Chopper from Quick Fix, but even with that crowd he had pretty low status.

Cedar Choppers are a peculiar bunch. Many are drunks, some are religious to an extreme, some are driven to heroism. Self-destruction and saintly selflessness are as common with them as moonshine stills and breathtakingly beautiful daughters.

Like any group, they have a spread of good and bad, but they are distinctive and extreme, in a host of ways. Sociologically, they are the last of a group of Scots Irish who were driven from their homes some three centuries ago to the Allegheny Mountains in New England. A splinter group became the state of Vermont and about a century and a half ago, they achieved some sense of respectability.

The rest of them “fouled their nest and moved on west.” As a group they never owned slaves, but fought for the South, ’cause that’s just who they were. There’s only one thing those Cedar Choppers love more than a good fight — but my sense of propriety prevents me from listing it here.

Anyway, I caught BB in a quick hand trick. He would sit up near the counter every morning. Whenever Sally Rae was cooking, he would jump up, open the cash register, remove a couple of bills, and return to his seat. Usually, he turned around with just a toothpick in his hand as his cover for being there, next to the money. It took repeated viewing for me to catch him, he was so quick, but I got him on my camera, dead to rights.

Then I had a conversation with Arney Shaw, our local law. We were fairly good friends, despite his giving me a concussion a few years back. I generated a fair amount of “business” for him, usually in the form of drunken customers. Neither one of us liked that fact of life, but probation had been discarded. Arney and I had a little talk.

When BB stood up to pay his bill, I called him over to the table where Arney and I sat.

“Have a seat, BB,” I said, all friendly-like.

“Well, I’m sort of busy right now …”

Arney didn’t say a word. He just looked at BB with that carnivorous lawman stare.

“… But I guess I can make time,” he finished up, sort of lamely.

He sat down between us.

“This here, BB, is a bill for $1,650, for all the times you nicked earnings out of our cash register.” It didn’t hurt my conscience any to add in the cost of the new camera system.

BB swelled up, getting indignant. Before he could start his denial, I slapped down a print of him in the act, an image I had downloaded from my cameras.

“You can either pay up or I can press charges. However, I must warn you that what you did is a felony, because you are armed. You can get five years in the Big House, or make restitution in three days.”

Poor BB was so swamped by all this that he blurted out “I didn’t steal that much, ever. And armed?!?!??!”

“What about that six-inch buck knife you have on your belt?” I said. “Anyway, I’m not here to dicker. You have three days or I file charges. Now get out of here and start figuring out what you have to hock. And don’t return without my cash in hand. Now, GIT.”

He got.

I found the whole thing sort of remarkable. Arney never said a word. I knew BB would come up with the money, somehow. Justice seemed too easy. I’ll admit to a little, well, as the Greeks said, hubris, an unwholesome pride in my accomplishments.

I decided to review my tapes. Li’l’ Billy had been late for supper a couple of days ago. I looked into the backyard electronic files, and sure enough, there he was with Bettyella Colquette. They stood close together, the perfect picture of shy young lovers. Bettyella is from prime Cedar Chopper stock. Although she’s the same age as Li’l’ Billy, she looks four years older.

I guess Li’l’ Billy’s three-chord band was paying off; they talked a little longer, then they moved together and kissed, sweet as any movie romance I’d ever witnessed. I do believe it is time for The Talk, the one where I talk and my boy (hopefully) listens about respecting girls.

After they kissed for a long while, she broke off and he dashed inside.

The next electronic file I reviewed came from my shop. My motion detector had picked up movement there. I hadn’t been in my shop for a few days. I feared that I had a raccoon. I liked ’coons in the wild, but they can really tear up things.

It wasn’t a critter. It was my Janey and her husband, Johnny. They kissed a couple of times, and like most married couples, made moves to, well, act married.

I quickly cut off the tape and deleted the file, unseen. I wasn’t shocked, I mean, they had Li’l’ Freddy, my grandson, but there are some things that fathers are not meant to see.

I sat and considered my actions. I realized that I was learning too much about my family. Somewhere, I had crossed a boundary, an ethical line that involved a basic human right to privacy and dignity.

I unscrewed all the cameras except the one pointing at the cash register.

On the day of reckoning, Billy Bumpus came in, all humble-like, and politely asked if we could talk some place private. We went to the store room.

“First off, Dave, I want to apologize for stealing from you. At first it was like, I don’t know, a joke or a trick. I know it got out of hand. Honest, I’m sorry. All I could scrape up was $1,462. Is this enough to keep me out of jail?”

Before I watched the tapes, I might have said “no.” But that day I just said, “That will do, Billy. Please just keep your fingers to yourself.”

I had learned a little humility myself.