Heartbreak, Texas: Thanksgiving in the time of COVID

Also, Samuels wanted each of us to either give us a little talent show, or tell people, in a few words, what this time of isolation meant to them; what had they learned; what had they missed most.

On the appointed day, each family showed up and set up their own table. We had a long — awfully long — prayer from Rev. Hollis.

Then we fell to eating, no, feasting, a communal act of gluttony going back to the time of the pilgrims. It was silent in an almost peculiar way; people loaded up their plates and sat until they needed more iced tea. And yes, it was a warm sort of day, so plenty of Sally Rae’s tea was consumed.

I noticed that many of my fellow townfolk had support animals. Of course, Great Aunt Katy had Chipper on her shoulders. Sabina, now large with her fourth child, had a sugar-glider that amused himself by eluding the many dogs, and skipping from table to table, eating the nuts from the ambrosia salad.

Stinkbait had a support toad, but he generally kept it hidden in his overalls. Rumor was that his “support” came mainly from licking this awful toad, but at least he kept it to himself.