Heartbreak, Texas: Thanksgiving in the time of COVID

The only problem with this pastoral reverie is that lately, people were getting crazy as bedbugs.
It started slowly, but the signs were all there by early May. Old Sloppy Joe, the delivery man for Food on Fords, showed up in a Chevy sedan. Only outsiders would fail to realize that this was a mortal, not venial, sin.
Olive Green (always suspect because she had married into Heartbreak from Dallas, those Communists!) got busted putting bacon into the beans, not salt pork.
Worse, much worse, Great Aunt Katy ruined not one, but three batches of her cornbread, a staple she had automatically produced without fail since President Truman was a haberdasher. And Chipper, her aged pet monkey, became suspiciously incontinent; I say suspiciously because Curley Endive was seated just below Chipper’s favorite seat under the big oak tree in the front yard when the great outpouring occurred.
Food on Fords was the lifeline for shut-ins and old folks in Heartbreak. This group passed on gossip so efficiently that The Heartbreak Times editor, Randy Dutch, complained that they threatened his livelihood.
Others who lacked the social intercourse of Food on Fords seemed to fare even more poorly in the months of enforced isolation.
Gus and Mae, for example, were expecting their 14th child. Most people opined that that couple was either going to have to get a movie channel or their own ZIP code before many more years passed.
Agnes Pruitt, the town librarian, started teaching pole dancing on Zoom. Miss Scarlett, now weighing somewhere north of 300 pounds, broke her pole and got stitches in a place out of town. Johnny Ruth got one of her, well, giggles, caught in a pole rod joint.
Mrs. Rev. Hollis got a very severe warning from Arney Shaw for some “pretty green weeds” she was growing in her garden.
Overall, though, the women did better than the men.
Mean Old Man Storm began a choral singing group with his donkeys. None of them were masked, CDC warnings notwithstanding.
Old Red, who thought Roosevelt was a Communist, publicly stated that he voted Democratic. You didn’t have to be a geologist to feel the tectonic plates grinding beneath our feet.
The Whitter brothers were at it again. Hank and Jim Bob fought as boys; they pranked each other for a few decades, but about two years ago, around their 70th birthdays, it got so extreme that Arney, our local law, had to step in. They settled into peace, but it was the sort of peace the Palestinians and the Israelis had: They slept with one eye open and a shotgun nearby.
Hank’s latest complaint was that somehow, his honeybees had inexplicably bred with killer bees, to his great discomfort. Jim Bob’s complaint was that his lead bull had suddenly lost interest in the girls. There were several syringes in his pasture he was almost sure were used to shoot his main bull full of cow estrogen. In short, the brothers had regressed to normal — a grim state of affairs.
Our mayor, Barry Samuels, decided it he had to do something, even if it was wrong. By now, all of us were ready to chance a super-spreader event. After conferring with several elders, he decided on a townwide Thanksgiving lunch to boost morale.
Every family had to bring its own table and silverware, and enough side dishes for their own family, plus six others, and $5 to cover the turkey. This worked out well for Sally Rae and me.
Samuels roped off two blocks of Main Street, right outside The Waterin’ Hole Café. Sally was commissioned to cook 15 of the biggest tom turkeys she could find in Culver City, and to make 25 gallons of iced tea. For my ever-cooking sweet Sally Rae, this was no challenge.
Sally Rae was also relieved that she didn’t have to make potato salad. A few years ago, an enemy purposely introduced bad pickles into her potato salad; the results had turned into general barfing and ralphing in a most undignified way, bless their collective little hearts. Everyone survived, but Sally Rae’s ego took a real hit. Ever since then, her kitchen was beautifully shiny, cleaner than a saint’s reputation.
Mayor Samuels wanted us to reconnect, to get to know each other all over again. Personally, I thought that people knowing each other in Heartbreak was chancier than publishing a madam’s guest book, but what did I know?
Also, Samuels wanted each of us to either give us a little talent show, or tell people, in a few words, what this time of isolation meant to them; what had they learned; what had they missed most.
On the appointed day, each family showed up and set up their own table. We had a long — awfully long — prayer from Rev. Hollis.
Then we fell to eating, no, feasting, a communal act of gluttony going back to the time of the pilgrims. It was silent in an almost peculiar way; people loaded up their plates and sat until they needed more iced tea. And yes, it was a warm sort of day, so plenty of Sally Rae’s tea was consumed.
I noticed that many of my fellow townfolk had support animals. Of course, Great Aunt Katy had Chipper on her shoulders. Sabina, now large with her fourth child, had a sugar-glider that amused himself by eluding the many dogs, and skipping from table to table, eating the nuts from the ambrosia salad.
Stinkbait had a support toad, but he generally kept it hidden in his overalls. Rumor was that his “support” came mainly from licking this awful toad, but at least he kept it to himself.
I don’t much hold with superstitions and such, but I’ve had a few premonitions that turned true. That day, I swear I heard a rabid dog barking in the distant bushes, around Heartbreak Lake. As premonitions go, it wasn’t much. I mean, most premonitions are stomach gas or faint memories that our monkey minds dredge up, but after five or six glasses of tea, that yapping dog’s barks got louder.
After a long feast, people settled down to enjoy the effects of turkey-induced tryptophan poisoning. Many fell asleep, and many others drowsed along; it was a pleasant moment.
We were asked — all of us — to share a few words about our enforced confinement, or sing a song, tell a story, as long as it was no more than three to five minutes.
Mean Old Man Storm headed up the combination talent show and public confessional. He led his favorite donkey, Jezebel, to the microphone. They gifted us with “Amazing Grace.” Jezebel chimed right in, halfway through the first line. Her mezzo-soprano matched his tenor with a good harmony. When they finished, most folk allowed that Storm had a better grasp of the lyrics, but Jezebel had much better pipes.
Emmett Bennett stood and proceeded to give his life lesson from our extended confinement. He said, “No man is a continent. He cannot live by wasting hay in the sunshine.”
He seemed to want to go on, but some inner voice sent him back to his seat rather abruptly.
Rev. Hollis stood. I could tell from the shuffling and the sudden parade toward the tea bucket that most people felt he had already used about 20 minutes of his three-minute public time before he ever got to the microphone.
“I’ve learned this in our time of enforced solitude, that our shoveling leopard maketh us to lie down in sealing the lick, doe help me sod …” and he abruptly sat back down. Several people clapped, their motives were, well, mixed.
Sally Rae and I marched up to the microphone. Was it my imagination, or was she leaning on me a bit? Had that distant dog gotten louder with his infernal yapping?
She said, “Even a blind hog is right twice a day, and a drunk monkey’s dice never lie.”
I added, “Pride cometh before a fall, and a haughty spirit before a mighty ass-whopping. David 11:3.”
Stinkbait shambled to the microphone. Allowing him into our gathering at all was a kind of social missionary work.
“He that never washes is safe from others.”
Most agreed that he, at least, followed his own advice.
“By the way, has anyone see Freddy, my support toad? If you see him, just call me. He’s sort of shy.”
Then Mrs. Rev. Hollis walked up and pronounced, “Don’t put all your eggs where angels fear to tread.” She gave Arney a meaningful scowl and marched back to her seat.
Emotional insights washed over me. By now, I could hear the not-so-distant dog’s barking much louder. I got my tea glass and marched over to the communal vat. A movement caught my eye, sure enough, there was Stinkbait’s poison toad, trolling around the bottom, happy as a pig in … poop? popcorn? pine needles? Poughkeepsie? Flashes of randomly colored light inspired, or competed with, my consciousness. I walked quickly to the microphone.
“Pour out your tea, folks! Don’t drink any more! Stinkbait has poisoned us all with his damn toad!”
It is a matter of record that over half of the good citizens of Heartbreak finished their tea, and several had a refill. For one afternoon, we were not bored. ￼
David Mosley spent 50 years on his family ranch on the Brazos River. In 2014 he sold it after developing several physical problems, including age. In 2012 he married his editor-in-chief, Terri Jo Mosley. They have lived many ranch stories, some related in the Heartbreak series. Like the Bible, some parts are true; some are parables to express the truth. Some parts of Heartbreak, though, are just dang ol’ lies.
His email is david_mosley1951@yahoo.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!