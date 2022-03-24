Heartbreak, Texas: The air of humiliation

If you go 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s despicable sushi bars, and you take enough wrong turns, and go to a place not really described on your GPS, and you are both really lucky, and really confused, you could end up in Heartbreak, Texas. The main street has a restaurant about halfway down, called The Waterin’ Hole Café. Forget your schedule, you are well and truly lost. Your best bet is just come on inside, and order one of the chicken-fried steaks. One heavenly taste will cure you forever of wanting that raw fish stuff! By the way, you have just entered my wife’s domain. Sally Rae has eyes the color of love — except when she’s mad. My name’s Dave, and lately she’s been right mad at me! I am a bit older than my beloved Sally Rae, but it is a mere 11 years. So, I have to admit, it deep-fried my bacon when she started calling me “her aged husband.” Now, I’m as open to temptation as the next man. She started letting me sleep late in the mornings. I was asked to do less and less lifting, though my role as “the fix-it man” was pretty much unchanged, largely by necessity. It all started in mid-March. I’d bought a full-grown tomato plant, “Earth Kind Big Boys,” on one of my trips to Culver City. It cost $18.95, quite a bit for an item not in the budget. My hope was that I could get a few more vine-ripened tomatoes from it before the summer heat murdered its productivity. Every morning I set it outside for a kiss of sunshine, and I brought it inside if there was any chance of a frost. I did it every night — except for the last night that we had a snap freeze, darn it! It was then that Sally Rae — admittedly a bit irked by the loss of money and my mistake— said those awful words. “Dave, is it time that you give me the checkbook?” Of course, her comments about my age hurt my feelings — mostly because it was true. Jesus said to know the truth and it will set you free, but I must point out, less than a week later he was crucified. I think the main problem he had with the powers that be was unbridled truth-telling. I don’t usually get too tacky, but I decided to act the fool for a few days, just to see how riled she could git. That way, when I straightened up and flew right, not only would she be relieved, but I’d seem like a gol’derned genius. Besides, April 1 was coming soon. This would be sort of like an extended April Fool’s joke. Well, I’ll show her! Right after the lunch rush, I washed out her favorite iron skillet. Then I set it on a high flame, walked out, and left it. About 10 minutes later the fire alarm went off. About 10 seconds after that Sally Rae yelled something that you wouldn’t hear in Sunday School. About one-tenth a second later, she was in my face. I just looked up, all innocent-like, and said, “Maybe I did leave that on. Heck, I’m not sure, but it could have been me.” If I was going to suffer the penalties of decrepitude, I darn sure wanted the “Get Out Of Jail Free” card that came with it. The next one wasn’t really planned as a joke so much as giving our upstairs apartment a good airing out. We had encouraged Janey and Johnny to stay with us through the winter. Of course, my motives were partly selfish. I wanted as much time as possible with my new grandbaby, Li’l’ Freddy. Yes, grandbabies are sweet as could be, and mine was all that, and extra smart, too, but still, he was a baby. In diapers. Diapers that needed changing frequently. Actually, about every 10 minutes, except when it needed to happen even more often. By late March, our home had a distinct eau de infante to it. Well, I opened up all the windows, at least the ones with screens on them. I didn’t want Li’l’ Freddy taking any flying lessons, regardless of the odor. Anyway, one of those pesky March storms came through. It was dry, but Lordy, it had blown over family portraits that had looked out at us with disapproval for almost a century. An entire table was lifted, and its contents flung to the floor in a great confusion of knick-knacks and broken porcelain. Every room presented its own disaster. I knew that Sally Rae was going to find it before I could clean up, so I hid my car keys, just as a precaution. Losing my checkbook was bad enough, but I wasn’t ready to become a full-time pedestrian. A few nights later, The Waterin’ Hole Café was winding down. My poor Sally Rae was about worn down to a frazzle. Earlier that evening, four bikers passing through town had gotten into a chicken-fried steak-eating contest. Now, that sounds good for business, but around the fifth patty, one of Satan’s Slackers threw up. People say that yawns can be contagious. Folks, there ain’t NOTHING more communicable than a public vomiting. Yep, you guessed it, in a moment the other three were yakking their heads off. As a group they started toward the door. I noticed that at least one of our regular customers was having the same problem, so I stood to one side and said, “Don’t let the door hit you in the back!” When I finished a preliminary cleanup, Sally Rae got down to the really hard work of mopping and moping, when she wasn’t cooking. “Dave, would you run me a bubble bath? I’m about whupp’d.” “Sure thing, baby,” I said. To be perfectly honest, I was getting a little nauseated myself. Getting to be detailed away from the odor felt like an honorable retreat. Upstairs I set the water running in our antique claw-footed tub. I mean, it’s a perfectly good tub and all — I guess I’m a little defensive about antiques, since technically, I am one, but I loved that old cast-iron relic. It was up here when we bought the place, and I am just glad I didn’t have to lug it upstairs. About then, I heard some shouting downstairs. One of the bikers had come back in, hunting for his wallet. Sally Rae was shouting for him to get back outside before he made another mess. I rushed down and picked up our old baseball bat — but I needn’t have worried. Sally Rae had a skillet of hot grease in a frying pan. If you have never seen her in action, let me fill you in. Sally Rae with a pan of hot grease could quell a medium-sized riot all by herself. Honestly, she could give lessons to the Texas Rangers. Anyway, the Slacker thought it over, and slipped away. It was closing time, so I carried the dishes to the sink, and hustled around doing those kitchen-y chores that need doing. About then, I heard running water — I ran over to the stairs and watched a new tributary of the Brazos rolling right down, all foamy with soap, each stair looking like a fresh piece of evidence to be used against me in my commitment hearing. I hid my glasses. If Sally Rae got her hands on them, getting my car keys would be a moot point. By now, I was too afraid of the Wrath of Rae to make any more “mistakes” for fun. The next few days around our household were frostier than an Inuit’s igloo. But there is just something so beautiful, so alluring about April, that it is not only old people’s memories that fade . . . even my Sally Rae was being seduced by that gentle splendor of spring. It is hard to nurse your anger amid the blessed perfume of all those bluebonnets. Ahhh, Heartbreak was enjoying its annual 20 minutes of gorgeous weather. And, for some unknown reason, even this doddering ol’ coot was being accorded a little dignity and respect by Cottonwood Baptist Church. Why, Sunday morning I was honored to be asked to do the offertory prayer. I kept it fairly short and rather sweet — with a little punch. I wasn’t about to compete with Rev. Hollis on the flowery sermonizing. I’m just saying I have been known to make a few pleasant but pithy remarks in my time. Walking down center aisle, on the way back to my seat and the bosom of my beaming family, I basked in a bit of pride for a job well done. Just as I sat down, Sally Rae cut me the side-eye and whispered, “Dave, your zipper’s down!” ￼