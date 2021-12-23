Heartbreak, Texas: The horrors of haggis

Now, honest, I’m not a picky eater, but on top of the original ingredients of haggis, it is awful greasy. That is why I think the great up-chucking occurred.

Johnny Ruth was first. She had gone silent — and a little green — and there was a long moment that she sat there without so much as a surface ripple showing on her whole anatomy. Then ZOOM, she was off to the flower bed with what can only be called intense stomach distress. It was possibly the power of suggestion that set Li’l’ Billy off, but in no time, he was right there beside her.

Chipper pulled himself high into his favorite oak tree and left his lunch in a hated squirrel’s nest. I felt something on my foot, and sure enough, Squirt was proving that he could be disgusting from either end.

I guess Robbie Burns would say, “’e’s nay bit a derg, poor laddie,” but it wasn’t Robbie Burns’ foot the beast was being sick on. Did I mention that Squirt was already at 80 pounds? And yes, that day I did kick a sick dog, but only in self-defense, as my feet were his target.

We later referred to this moment as “The Return of the Haggis,” but at that moment it had the certain effect of shutting down our party.