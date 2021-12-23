Heartbreak, Texas: The horrors of haggis

Heartbreak, Texas, can be the most beautiful place in the universe — for about 10 minutes sometime between February and July. The rest of the time it is a place of uncomfortable extremes; too wet, too dry, too hot, too cold — or just too many flies and mosquitoes.
Local history has it that a drunk fell asleep outside one night and the mosquitoes drained him dry by morning. The undertaker said that he couldn’t embalm jerky.
Still, those 10 minutes are simply breathtaking.
Now, during our bleak mid-winter, we all needed a reminder — sort of a spiritual infusion — to reduce depression. Also, we were in one of those rare breaks from COVID-19. Delta had died down and omicron had not yet arrived (we hoped!), so Great Aunt Katy organized a Robert Burns Day.
She was far too wise to schedule it for Jan. 25, his birthday, but instead she scheduled it for a day — give or take a week or two — when the weather was right and the sun bright, when we could imagine
How pleasant thy banks and green valleys below,
Where wild in the woodlands the primroses blow;
There oft, as mild Ev’ning sweeps over the lea,
The sweet-scented birk shades my Mary and me.
— “Afton Water,” Robert Burns
Great Aunt Katy was almost as beloved by the citizens of Heartbreak as Burns was beloved by his native Scots. She was some indeterminate age, well above 90, but still sharp, spry and witty.
Each of those invited were to declaim his or her favorite Burns poem, while the rest of us ate her surprise meal. Great Aunt Katy is a legendary good cook. Still, when she served haggis, neeps and tatties, we were understandably a bit put off by the haggis.
There were enough turnips and potatoes to fill a person, but the sight of her splitting open a sheep’s stomach and pouring out a pudding composed of the liver, heart and lungs of a sheep, minced and mixed with beef or mutton suet and oatmeal — well, that was a bit much for us.
As she served it, Great Aunt Katy proclaimed
Ye Pow’rs wha mak mankind your care,
And dish them out their bill o’ fare,
Auld Scotland wants nae skinking ware
That jaups in luggies;
But, if ye wish her gratefu’ prayer,
Gie her a Haggis!
— “Address to a Haggis,” Burns
There were other issues, such as her ancient monkey, Chipper. He has excellent manners around Great Aunt Katy, but he scorned the rest of us in subtle ways. His favorite trick was to jump on the back of one’s neck and wrap his filthy tail around our throats. Since we met outside, we were also attended by Squirt, Li’l’ Billy’s new dog.
Despite a rocky start, Squirt was beginning to develop fairly well, at least for a mutt from Quick Fix. Yes, he still begged at the table, but he’d had a difficult puppyhood, and he was well on his way to growing into a very large dog.
Johnny Ruth chose “My Love Is Like a Red, Red Rose,” as her poem. Johnny Ruth herself was somewhat rose-like. She had a decidedly pink complexion, and she was one of those women who — although not especially fat — sort of jiggled all over when she moved. The effect was heightened by her enormous bosoms.
I’ve even heard some women remark that some of her parts continued to move a good 10 seconds after she sat down. But Johnny Ruth, bless her heart (and the generous, glorious area surrounding it), had long since come to terms with her dimensions.
Watching her, I realized that she brought new dimensions to the concept of performance art. At last she finished,
And fare thee weel, my only luve!
And fare thee weel awhile!
And I will come again, my luve,
Though it were ten thousand mile.
— “My Luv Is Like a Red, Red Rose,” Burns
There was more to Johnny Ruth than just jiggles. Even Chipper seemed impressed by her recitation. He proved his devotion by humping on her neck and affectionately picking through her blonde tresses for lice.
Great Aunt Katy’s meal was actually quite tasty, though I thought her thistles were a might underdone for my preference. But then, what do I know; I’m mostly English, and was at a Scots’ festivity mostly on sufferance.
As discretely as possible, I began to feed my serving of haggis to Squirt. Soon, Chipper caught on, and began demanding his share. I really did not want to offend Great Aunt Katy, but I had to draw the line at sheep’s lungs! Lordy, no wonder the Scots had disbursed worldwide!
John Briarsworth was a surprise guest. For years, John had been a sad sort of Vietnam vet on permanent patrol around Heartbreak. After losing his leg (and almost his life) to a snake bite a couple of years ago, he settled into my old ranch as a groundskeeper, which the mayor had bought and turned into a summer camp.
Anyway, John had a passion for Robbie Burns, to our surprise. He performed my personal favorite, “Ode to a Louse,” and did himself right proud with his final stanza:
O wad some Pow’r the giftie gie us
To see oursels as others see us!
It wad frae monie a blunder free us
An’ foolish notion:
What airs in dress an’ gait wad lea’e us,
And ev’n Devotion!
— “To a Louse, On Seeing One on a Lady’s Bonnet at Church,” Burns
It is my personal and private opinion that every politician and most preachers ought to memorize this poem and say it with humbleness and humility before the mirror each day before leaving the house. Just sayin’.
Tastes are a terribly individual sort of thing. Johnny Ruth shivered in delight at every bite of haggis (and shivered on three distinctly different levels, each with its own harmonic rhythm). Li’l’ Billy ate it up like ice cream. Chipper and Squirt did the same, however surreptitiously. Sally Rae used a busy moment and put her serving on Li’l’ Billy’s plate, much to his delight.
Now, honest, I’m not a picky eater, but on top of the original ingredients of haggis, it is awful greasy. That is why I think the great up-chucking occurred.
Johnny Ruth was first. She had gone silent — and a little green — and there was a long moment that she sat there without so much as a surface ripple showing on her whole anatomy. Then ZOOM, she was off to the flower bed with what can only be called intense stomach distress. It was possibly the power of suggestion that set Li’l’ Billy off, but in no time, he was right there beside her.
Chipper pulled himself high into his favorite oak tree and left his lunch in a hated squirrel’s nest. I felt something on my foot, and sure enough, Squirt was proving that he could be disgusting from either end.
I guess Robbie Burns would say, “’e’s nay bit a derg, poor laddie,” but it wasn’t Robbie Burns’ foot the beast was being sick on. Did I mention that Squirt was already at 80 pounds? And yes, that day I did kick a sick dog, but only in self-defense, as my feet were his target.
We later referred to this moment as “The Return of the Haggis,” but at that moment it had the certain effect of shutting down our party.
I stood and tried to say something to Great Aunt Katy. Finding myself at a loss for words, I said,
Like as, to make our appetite more keen,
With eager compounds we our palate urge;
As, to prevent our maladies unseen,
We sicken to shun sickness when we purge;
Even so, being full of your ne’er-cloying sweetness,
To bitter sauces did I frame my feeding; …
— Sonnet 118, William Shakespeare
Great Aunt Katy objected, saying that did not sound like Burns.
“You’re right, ma’am, that’s Shakespeare, but I don’t think Robbie had much to say about people who can’t handle their haggis.”
Not long after that, a blue norther froze Heartbreak just about solid. We had wasted our 10 minutes of fair weather bliss, but at least we enjoyed a moment of culture, the finale notwithstanding!
David Mosley spent 50 years on his family ranch on the Brazos River. In 2014 he sold it after developing several physical problems, including age. In 2012 he married his editor-in-chief, Terri Jo Mosley. They have lived many ranch stories, some related in the Heartbreak series. Like the Bible, some parts are true; some are parables to express the truth. Some parts of Heartbreak, though, are just dang ol’ lies.
His email is david_mosley1951@yahoo.com.