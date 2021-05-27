Heartbreak, Texas: The marriage vows

About 10 years ago my ex-wife, Beverly, ran off with another man. An unjust judge left me with only my broken-down pickup and my beautiful daughter, Janey. I always figured that Janey balanced the scales; at age 26 she is the light of my life. She’s sharp, witty, cute as a bug’s ear, and very much “today’s woman.”
All that added to her surprise when she realized about two months back that she was pregnant. She was devastated. I was smart enough (just barely) to hide my elation. I wanted to be a grandfather.
She cried, and I gave her what comfort that I could, explaining her choices. I made it clear to her, though, that a certain phase of her childhood was over. She could abort, give birth and adopt out, marry or not marry the baby’s father, but whatever she did, she would have to live with the rest of her life. She had some hard thinking to do.
I had a few ruminations of my own. Historically, the Good Book is pretty clear. God made a perfect, beautiful world in just seven days. Humans mangled the whole operation in short order, and while He was somewhat angry at His humans, He came up with reproduction. This explains a lot. Now, I always considered God to be sexless, either man or woman as the Almighty chooses, or neither, but I don’t miss a beat referring to Him as Mother Nature.
Anyway, if you see two kids at a beach, smooching all over each other, in all kinds of love (well, OK, lust, then) this is “Her Great Trick.” The kids are thinking about each other. All the time, it is really about the baby who will surprise them before they can say, “Did we do that?!” It’s a very old trick and pills, sex ed and women’s liberation has hardly changed a thing. If I was given a vote, I’d be for it. I’d loved being a father when Janey was small; now I wanted to be a grandfather.
After all, it is superior in every way: we get to spoil them rotten, and then hand them back when it’s time to change them.
Janey went back to the bedroom we always saved for her. Then she moped. She wasn’t her normal, joyful self. I guess she was doing some hard thinking. And then, after three days, she arose.
“Daddy, Sally Rae, how quick can we get a wedding together?” she asked. “I’ve been on the phone to Johnny and he ‘wants to do the right thing.’”
“How about next Saturday?” I asked. That got me a dirty look from both Sally Rae and Janey. To men, a wedding is a simple thing; to women, it is slightly more complex than string theory in a modified unified field theory.
We settled on three weeks. Metternich would have approved the complexity of the negotiations.
Despite our haste, my dear Janey was going to have to get married in an empire-waist gown. That bothered the womenfolk quite a bit, for some reason. I was in the pro-baby party, so I was fine, but I had enough sense to keep my mouth shut. For some reason, men were just not too popular around the house at this moment. About then, I noticed a crease in Janey’s forehead, right in the center, a sort of frown that never relaxed.
Johnny and his parents, Bill and Doris, moved into the Heartbreak Hotel for the last week of the prenuptials. I did my best to warm up to them. They were Baptists, as it turns out.
Now, I’m a Baptist, too, so I know how little that title means. I mean, there’s Southern Baptist, Primitive Baptist, National Baptist, Atlantic Baptist, and at least 50 others.
It turns out that Bill and Doris were Long-Faced Baptists, from the founding Conference of Disapproving Baptists. About 50 years earlier, their convention had split away from the Totally Disapproving Baptists over the issue of red or white Welch’s grape juice for communion. But I digress.
If I had to place our local church and our Rev. Hollis, I’d call us the “Let’s all get along and feel Jesus’ love” sort of Baptists. I’m no theologian, but I always figured Jesus for being sort of like many of my Jewish friends, only more profound. Anyway, my friends know how to party; Paul was definitely in the “anti-party” sort of theology. In modern terms, I’d put him with the “Totally Disapproving Baptists” as a spiritual forefather.
All of which leads me to a discussion I had to have with Janey.
“Little Darlin,’” I said, “be honest with me now, how well do you know Johnny? Has he ever lived apart from momma for a couple of years? Does he know how to use a washing machine? Did you ever see him wash a dish? Does he squeeze his toothpaste from the end or the middle? Please understand me, I’m NOT against him, but these trivial little things mount up. I just don’t see you being very happy if you have to replace his mother as his housemaid, if you know what I mean.”
Her frown deepened. We all knew this was a pivotal time for several of us.
Meanwhile, Johnny developed a few frown lines of his own. Instead of standing up like a man seizing his chance to take his woman, he reminded me more of a piece of flotsam carried along by the flood.
I was heartened, somewhat, to see Janey taking Johnny off to odd corners for intense, private discussions. As much as anything, I knew that Janey would wear the pants in any marriage she went into. This was a good thing, since no couple should be forced into life, well, pantless.
The night before the wedding Janey latched onto Johnny and they disappeared to some unknown territory, perhaps near Heartbreak Lake. It was fitting: the lake gave our town life, and more than one young couple engendered a new life in the bushes and clearing around the lake.
Bill and Doris showed up on our doorstep, all in a huff.
“I don’t know how you people see right and wrong, but it just doesn’t seem proper to me for them disappearing off together like this,” Doris said.
Sally Rae answered up.
“The night before my wedding, my Billy went off on a bachelor party. The next morning, a sheriff knocked on my door and told me how he was killed in a foolish car wreck on ‘his last night of freedom.’ That’s how I got to be an unwed mother, a really lousy situation until Dave came along. Anyway, I can’t imagine anything too new happening. At least your son will be alive tomorrow!”
Well, Bill turned red and Doris turned purple. Parenthetically, I wondered how many Disapproving Baptists died of a stroke. They left in a huff.
I know that the young couple must have talked to Rev. Hollis. By noon the next day, a number of pews were arranged under the big oak tree outside the church.
It all started out in a conventional enough manner. I walked Janey down the aisle, walked away, and sat by Sally Rae.
There were no bridesmaids or best men, but it was one of those rare spring days when the temperature was right and the music was supplied by songbirds.
Rev. Hollis prayed a fairly long prayer about being fruitful and multiplying, the labor of life, and the joy of Christian living. For a few lines he went off onto how doubt was often the first and most difficult step in belief, and how public vows were sacred.
“Before us today are two of God’s children, two people who want to wed in God’s sight, but on their own terms.”
With that, he went over and sat down.
Johnny reached over and clasped Janey’s hand.
“I promise to love and respect you always. I acknowledge our unborn child as my own, legally and emotionally, for my whole life. By mutual consent, I take thee as my wife, for a year and a day.”
Janey replied with her vow, for a year and a day, in almost the same words. And they ended up saying together, “We do not take these vows lightly, but in full belief in the sanctity of life and love.”
They then faced us all, and said the following, speaking in turns: “We all know the circumstances that bring us here. We really do love each other very much, but not for very long. Babies wait for no one, so we can’t wait either. But we refuse to make a terrible mistake by rushing into something that we just don’t know enough about to make a lifetime commitment. Please, wish us well, support us, and cherish us as we cherish you.”
There was more, but I was so swelled with emotion that I cannot remember it.
As for Bill and Doris, well, she looked like she had eaten some overripe oysters, and he looked a little worse. Still, no strokes … so far, so good.
I stood and spoke up.
“I affirm your love and your wisdom. I love you both without discerning faults or applying judgment, may God help us all.”
And that is how I got my son-in-law. Heartbreak ain’t perfect, but we try. ￼
David Mosley spent 50 years on his family ranch on the Brazos River. In 2014 he sold it after developing several physical problems, including age. In 2012 he married his editor-in-chief, Terri Jo Mosley. They have lived many ranch stories, some related in the Heartbreak series. Like the Bible, some parts are true; some are parables to express the truth. Some parts of Heartbreak, though, are just dang ol’ lies.
