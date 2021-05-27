Heartbreak, Texas: The marriage vows

About 10 years ago my ex-wife, Beverly, ran off with another man. An unjust judge left me with only my broken-down pickup and my beautiful daughter, Janey. I always figured that Janey balanced the scales; at age 26 she is the light of my life. She’s sharp, witty, cute as a bug’s ear, and very much “today’s woman.”

All that added to her surprise when she realized about two months back that she was pregnant. She was devastated. I was smart enough (just barely) to hide my elation. I wanted to be a grandfather.

She cried, and I gave her what comfort that I could, explaining her choices. I made it clear to her, though, that a certain phase of her childhood was over. She could abort, give birth and adopt out, marry or not marry the baby’s father, but whatever she did, she would have to live with the rest of her life. She had some hard thinking to do.

I had a few ruminations of my own. Historically, the Good Book is pretty clear. God made a perfect, beautiful world in just seven days. Humans mangled the whole operation in short order, and while He was somewhat angry at His humans, He came up with reproduction. This explains a lot. Now, I always considered God to be sexless, either man or woman as the Almighty chooses, or neither, but I don’t miss a beat referring to Him as Mother Nature.