Heartbreak, Texas, is located 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s awful sushi bars, but close to the heart of all native Texans. That’s more of a warning than a recommendation, based on my experience as a lifelong native. I’m Dave. Sally Rae is my hard-working wife, an Irish jewel of a woman -- most times. She runs The Waterin’ Hole Café, mostly on her own, ’cause I’m old and tired.

Truth is, I sorta like being old. Once in a while people ask me things, like I know something. Mostly they ignore me, and that’s OK, too.

Sally Rae is more than a decade younger than me, but still, she’s no spring chicken anymore. After more than 30 years as cook, head server and dishwasher at the place, the daily grind was getting her down.

More than 10 years ago I fled Houston after a cruel court canceled my marriage; all I had was a broken-down pickup truck and a beautiful 16-year-old daughter, Janey.

Anyway, when I first spotted Sally Rae, she was a raven-haired beauty. That awful night of driving through the darkness, lost and lonely, ended as sunrise lit up Heartbreak for me the very first time.

Sally Rae knew refugees when she saw them. She had a kind word for Janey, a cup of coffee for me, and, well, I sorta enjoyed how she sauntered off toward the kitchen. About a year later, we married.

Since then, we acquired my cousin Buck’s castaway child, Li’l’ Billy. Now we just call him “Billy,” ’cause his voice has hit that nerve-grinding, fingernail-on-the-chalkboard, octave-shifting stage of early puberty. Fortunately, he is growing into a fine young, man.

Meanwhile, Janey snagged Johnny and begat a beautiful baby — Li’l’ Freddy.

Now, I know that listing all this family is sort of sleep-inducing, but the point is, we have one bathroom, two bedrooms, a closet shared by Billy and the linens, and we all live right up above the restaurant. Things are so close that when Li’l’ Freddy busts a big one, the curtains in my bedroom shake.

Nowadays Sally Rae’s hair has a few ribbons of white. I like it; it shows her character.

Oh, I almost forgot to mention all the critters of our household. There’s Squirt, Billy’s dog; Clouseau, Sally Rae’s spoiled-rotten Bichon; and a cat we call Surprise.

Squirt snuck up on us with puppies. She wasn’t much of a mama, not a good one at all, but she recognized that motherin’ gene in Sally Rae. Clouseau considered Sally Rae as his own private property. Surprise — well — who ever knows what a cat thinks? That mackerel tabby would abandon us for days, then show up, determined to reclaim Sally Rae’s lap — or her toasty noggin if she was lying down.

I oversaw The Waterin’ Hole from 2:30 to 4 o’clock, to give Sally Rae a rest. Janey usually helped me out as Li’l’ Freddy napped. Lately, Sally Rae tried the siesta route as well.

South of Heartbreak, way down in southern Quick Fix, a drama started to unfold. It had big consequences for us, so I’ll mention it now. Quick Fix put the trash in “white trash,” though it was more ethnically diverse. The men aspired to be blue-collar labor, loved moonshine and hated child support; the women were uniquely beautiful, fertile and gullible — with all the consequences one could expect.

Candy Lee Bytes was 19 and an exemplar of Quick Fix women. She had had it with Beauford (just call me “Bubba”) Fordess.

Bubba and Candy Lee were fairly typical victims of what we insiders call QFRAS, pronounced “Q-Fras,” for “Quick Fix Reproductive Apocalypse Syndrome.” He really impressed her with his meticulously painted red motorcycle, named Road Rage. Of course, fascination faded following conception.

Shortly after Phoebe was born, Bubba tried something he had read about in one of his comic books.

Invisible ink was made from lemon juice — right? He bought a bag of lemons, squeezed the juice all over his nekkid self, and set off to Heartbreak on his chopper. He walked boldly into a grocery and tried to walk out with diapers under one arm and a 12-pack of beer under the other.

Arney Shaw was our local law — and a good friend of mine. Anyway, he saw Bubba and arrested him on the spot. The arrest went something like this:

Bubba: “You can’t arrest me!”

Arney (clamping on the handcuffs): “Why the heck not?”

Bubba: “Man, ’cause I’m invisible! I smeared lemon juice all over myse’f! Everyone knows invisible ink is made from lemons. This just ain’t fair! You cain’t see me!”

It turned out to be a lucky day for Bubba. Arney doubled up with laughter. Also, Arney had a certain compassion for stumps, bricks and idiot men from Quick Fix. He ended up driving Bubba back to Candy Lee. He took the 12-pack back to the store, and gave the diapers to Candy Lee, for little Phoebe. Of course, he impounded Road Rage until the diapers were paid for.

All this happened last week. Bubba had just gotten his bike back and returned with an 18-pack of beer and a new bag of lemons. He passed out while juicing them.

Candy Lee Bytes might be a poor judge of mates, she might be blonde, but she was far from dumb. She looked at their hovel in dismay.

Bubba was her baby daddy, but she had had enough! Candy swaddled her 6-month-old daughter into her backpack, straddled Bubba’s hawg, stomped the kick-start, and roared off to fame and fortune. Tears stung her eyes as she sped toward Heartbreak. She knew the truth: stealing Road Rage would hurt Bubba more than losing his wife and daughter.

About the time she reached The Waterin’ Hole, she felt dampness on her back, a sure sign that Phoebe’s last diaper had soaked through.

Candy Lee walked inside and said, “I need a job in the worst way possible. I’ll do practically anything, preferably starting now, and for a $10 advance on diapers!”

I’m a soft touch. OK, I admit it, but Candy Lee is beautiful, even by Quick Fix standards. And she was a mother in distress. And I am still a man — old, but I could see well enough to appreciate pulchritude. Worse, tears cut through the dust on her face. (Be still my beating heart!)

“Janey, please run upstairs and grab a couple of diapers and the box of wipes,” I said.

It was at that moment Sally Rae exploded.

The stage for what happened had been set an hour earlier, when an exhausted Sally Rae fell almost instantly asleep.

Squirt, Billy’s mutt from Quick Fix, was an inherently lazy, negligent mother. She carried each of her four pups into Sally Rae’s bed, so that she could slink away and catch a nap herself. The constant demands of nursing had exhausted her. The pups had tried their first solid food and responded with diarrhea.

Clouseau chose that moment to start licking Surprise. Like most feline creatures, Surprise despised dogs, and proceeded to drag his claws across Clouseau’s nose. The problem was that Clouseau was on Sally Rae’s chest, Surprise was wrapped around her head.

In an instant, Sally Rae’s world went from a sweet reverie about seahorses and sandy beaches to a waking reality of a yipping dog, a hissing cat and four pups that howled at one end and dribbled from the other.

Of course, the commotion woke up Li’l’ Freddy, and every vertebrate on the whole upper floor screamed or yowled, according to the way their species equipped them.

Sally Rae was the loudest.

Sally Rae, my sweet, even-tempered mother-of-all, exploded out of her sleep. To my surprise, she expressed her dismay with words more commonly used by intoxicated sailors when confronted by Shore Patrol.

Like Candy Lee, she had had enough!

The ensuing cacophony was worse than Billy’s four-chord band, Blunt Force Trauma!

In short order Sally Rae appeared downstairs. What followed was one of the fastest and strangest job interviews in recorded history.

Sally Rae: “Are you from Quick Fix?”

“Sure am,” Candy Lee replied.

“Need a job?”

“Sure do!”

“Are you pregnant right now?”

“Er, uh, probably not.”

“You’re hired.”

Sally Rae turned to Janey, “You are running the nursery. Take the babies, make it work.”

About then, Billy walked in from school. He saw his mistake, but before he could back out, Sally Rae snagged him.

“Billy, get those sheets off my bed and wash them now! Put on fresh ones. Throw all the critters out and shut the door. You have 10 minutes!

To Candy Lee Bytes she said, “Listen up, gal. I have exactly one hour before the dinner rush starts. I’m going to orient you in the next 30 minutes, and you are on your own until 6 p.m. I’ll take over and you can start washing dishes. Meanwhile, Billy will be right back and help out. If you get really stuck, call Janey down, but she has two babies to keep her busy. Tomorrow we’ll work out a schedule.”

Sally Rae turned to me. I realized that I was actually trembling. Almost a decade of marriage to the sweetest woman I ever knew had not prepared me for what was coming next.

“Dave, get on the internet. Look up houses for rent and houses for sale. We are going to stay down at the No-Tell Motel tonight. Tomorrow, we rent a place, and we are going to buy a house before the week is out! We have outgrown this place and MY VERY LAST NERVE JUST GOT SMASHED!