My Sally Rae runs The Waterin’ Hole Café, the main socializing spot in downtown Heartbreak, Texas. We are a little wide spot in the road about 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s unfortunate sushi bars. I say “unfortunate,” but can you imagine a business plan built on serving raw fish at astronomical prices? At The Waterin’ Hole Café, you can get an honest chicken-fried steak and two vegetables for $8.99 (tip and tax not included).

I’m so old that on my last birthday I got an advertisement from a memory care place. I think that’s sort of rude, even though I’ve forgotten their name. Anyway, Sally Rae works awful hard. She used to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week, but lately she has silver highlights in her once-dark hair. She’s sweet-natured, but no pushover — no sir!

It’s nature’s dirty little joke that as men age, they produce less testosterone. As women age, they start to produce more testosterone! Scientists call this effect “Global Luke-warming.”

My daughter (Janey), her husband (Johnny) and baby (Li’l’ Freddy), and our adopted child (Billy) all lived above our restaurant, with various cats, dogs and puppies.

Billy slept in a closet. About a year ago, I had to saw off a section of his door so his feet could stick out. His dog, Squirt, surprised us with six puppies. A dog and cat fight broke out on top of my sweet Sally Rae as she napped one fateful day, and in the course of the dispute, she woke up with the certainty that we needed a bigger home.

So, we went house hunting.

The first place we found was within our budget, but it had a little slump toward the center. Upon inspection, it had 6 inches of water under it, enough to support year-round mosquitoes, and a moderate-size alligator, plus a retirement plan for the local plumbers.

The next place was an absolutely gorgeous palace of 150-year-old Victorian charm. I would have loved to buy something like this — 20 years ago. As much as I hankered for it, I knew that it would be the death of me, sooner, not later.

Meanwhile, we lived in the “No-Tell-Motel,” a place that specialized in drunks, cheating spouses, dishonest politicians and unsuccessful criminal types. There was quite a bit of overlap, of course. I slept with a pistol on my nightstand. There were many varieties of miscreants living beside us, none of which were mentioned in the Beatitudes.

I didn’t especially want to move, but I think Sally Rae located us at the awful hotel so I would have real motivation. It worked. By the way, we could have stayed at The Heartbreak Hotel, but the walls were thin and there was constant sobbing soaking through — of course.

The answer came from a direction I was not expecting, of course. Warner Schimmel was a local cabinet-maker. He worked equally well in wood and iron; professionalism was just part of his bones. He and his wife, Hilda, lived in a Craftsman home, originally ordered from a Sears catalog.

He loved adding to his place, and did so for some five decades. However, time wounds us all; he and Hilda were moving to a retirement village near Austin. The original lines of the Craftsman were somewhat elongated by his decades of work, but that suited us fine.

Poor Hilda had an extreme form of arthritis, so everything was easy to reach. My favorite part was the rope in front of the toilet where a body could pull himself upright.

Once we got going, the deal moved sort of fast. Billy had his own bedroom (at last!) Janey and Johnny got a little privacy because of a nursery next to their bedroom (and I had hopes of another grandchild!)

All the four-legged creatures were exiled to a garage (except the spoiled-rotten Bichon, Clouseau). I even got Warner’s old workshop to putter around in (was I getting exiled, too?).

Sally Rae, of course, had a plan.

The place was beyond our current financial grasp, but we made a good down payment. Our monthly bill was exactly the same as what the Schimmels paid for their retirement apartment.

Back at The Waterin’ Hole, we gutted the upstairs and put in a rear entrance to fashion a bar area.

We never did like serving alcohol, but we had to pay the bills. Sally Rae figured that by separating the food and alcohol service, we would pick up quite a bit of the Baptist trade. Life is full of compromises, don’t you know.

Quite a bit of the plan depended on Candy Lee Bytes, our newest employee. Candy had an infant, Phoebe, and they lived in the back room of the bar area.

Candy Lee Bytes was a fairly typical girl from Quick Fix. At 17 she started to date Beauford (just call me “Bubba”) Fordess. At 18 she was pregnant with Phoebe — and dropped out of Heartbreak High School —and at 19 she was fed up with Bubba and all the lackluster future that life with him would bring.

Rather than get more babies and tattoos, she hijacked Bubba’s hog, “Road Rage,” and set off with Phoebe to find sanity and a paycheck in Heartbreak.

Sally Rae had a certain sympathy for such girls; she herself had been a single mom who served a long period of indenture at The Waterin’ Hole. She managed to buy the place, and many troubled girls had worked there over the years.

She saw something in Candy, something beyond exceptional beauty (and an equally exceptional figure). Candy was smart, even if she had fallen into the fertility trap. Sally Rae put her in charge of the upstairs bar.

Candy had — sort of — her own floor show. The doors opened at 5:30 p.m., but served no drinks until 6. That’s when Candy drove Road Rage up the back stairs and knocked down the kickstand. She’d announce “The bar is open!” A crowd (mostly men) awaited thirstily. At 6:30 she’d step away to get Phoebe for her evening “meal.”

Candy had a special talent. She could nurse Phoebe with one arm and mix cocktails with the other hand. Moreover, she could do all this with an amazing amount of modesty. Phoebe was added value: she nursed with exceptionally loud — well — vigor. The house special was a White Russian, made with whole milk. The bar was called The Nursery.

Candy sold a lot of White Russians.

Sally Rae and Candy had a lot of laughs in the back office. Their inside joke was how easy it was to lead men on; the real story was that their clientele catered to grown men with what Freud would call an “unresolved oral fixation.”

Both of these ladies knew that they were operating on uncertain ground, or, as Candy put it, a slippery slope, but Candy suddenly had more attention than she had ever received in her life.

“It’s not a life’s work,” she said, “but even Phoebe seems to like it better than Bubba coming in drunk, and loud, and stupid.”

Bubba, Candy’s ex, her baby daddy, was a singularly stupid piece of work, even for a Quick Fix bum. He had tried running meth up from Mexico, but sheer luck spared him when a cartel eliminated three of his friends. He had tried to grow pot, but it died. He had tried moonshining, but his customers quickly went blind and insane.

Bubba heard somewhere that invisible ink was made from lemon juice; after a 12-pack, he rubbed lemon juice all over his nekkid body and tried a robbery. Arney Shaw, the local law, laughed and laughed, refused to arrest him, but impounded his bike. Bubba was worse than a failure; he was a joke.

Of course, he heard about Candy’s new job. It just wasn’t fair. The bike was his. The baby was his. And Candy — oh sweet Candy of a thousand delights — was his. He decided to get his woman back.

Bubba walked the six mikes into Heartbreak, wearing his best courting shirt. He thought a lot, about how if this shirt could talk, he’d be some sort of Hollywood star. And he worked on his speech.

Bubba met up with Arney, who was on night patrol.

“Now hear me true, Mr. Bubba, if you cause ANY trouble, I’m gonna come down on you like your momma should’a.”

“I just want to talk to Candy Lee, that’s all, I swear, Officer Shaw, sir.”

When Bubba entered The Nursery, several patrons’ hands went to their boot for their guns. Such situations were personal, most would agree, but every man there knew that a stray bullet was personal, too, no matter who it hit.

A hush came over the whole place as Bubba walked up to the open end of the bar.

“Oh Candy Lee, I have been a bad man! I don’t blame you for leaving me. I’ve been mean, I cost you your graduation from high school, I brought shame on your family. I know that I have sinned against you and God, but we have a baby. Li’l’ Phoebe needs a daddy. To some other man, you are tarnished goods, but to me, you are the best thing that ever happened in my life.

“I promise I’ll change. I promise that if you come back, I’ll marry you on the first Sunday, and I’ll even join Cottonwood Baptist Church on the next Sunday …”

Candy Lee Bytes wavered. She leaned close — and broke a longneck beer bottle over Bubba’s head.

“That’s not even my perfume on your shirt!” she said.