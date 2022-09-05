Heartbreak, Texas: The return of Old Pan

Sally Rae and I own and operate a little emporium of fine fried food called The Waterin’ Hole Restaurant. We live in Heartbreak, Texas — 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s perverse sushi bars. In Heartbreak every day is sunny, all the people are kind and honest, and we are running a special bond program to repair a certain bridge in Brooklyn. Can I get you in on the ground floor?

I walked by Heartbreak Lake and cold wind whiffled around my legs. Fall had arrived the previous night. Lordy, we were ready for some relief from the heat!

A dry leaf blew by me. I sort of envied it. The leaf knew where it was going, what it was doing; I mean it had some sort of cosmic purpose from the moment it was sprung last spring. Now it was on its way to become topsoil.

I wondered about God. Sure, I’m another old guy. I can’t miss the symbolism of fall; I can’t not contemplate the likelihood of my seeing another spring. I thought about the nature of the eternal. Was the cosmos like a giant corporation, and was our God who wished good really just a minor shareholder? Theologians have been stumped for centuries by the existence of evil.

Just then I stopped. A guy clad in black stepped out and back behind a boarded-up building down the street. I didn’t immediately recognize him, but the hair on the back of my neck rose up. I found the memory; if this was the infernal feller I remembered, there was nothing theoretical about the sort of evil he had traded in, well, forever.

Like most things in Heartbreak, he conjured a considerable back story. One of my first observations when a newcomer to Heartbreak, was the generous supply of ginger-haired young ‘uns scampering about. They had that nearly translucent-white Irish quality with a smattering of freckles.

As a skin tone, it was utterly unsuited for the harsh Texas sun. By age 50, such skin usually turned to some comical hue near burnt sienna -- except for the pure white patches where the skin cancers had been burnt off.

Anyway, Heartbreak had an unusual number of such people. Even a casual glance proved these offspring often did not seem to match their parents. Genetics has always been a drunk monkey throwing dice, I say, but still, it was strange.

Then there was the case of Old Nap. He had one of those ageless baby faces, yet with snowy whiskers and white hair with just enough wisps of ginger left to hint at its earlier vivid glory.

Old Nap made the best homemade mead anyone ever tasted. It started with the right ingredients. By common practice, he crossed all boundaries as he followed bees back to their hives. He stole their honey and used it in a heady brew that reminded one of bluebonnets in the springtime, of young love, of youth eternal in fact!

You could taste no alcohol, but a certain salty back-flavor drove one sip after another, chasing more and more bliss as innocently as a child begged for more dessert …

Shortly after I married my sweet Sally Rae, Old Nap had used his charming mead to render me unconscious in my own back pasture. A clap of heat lighting woke me, and I ran home to find him unbuttoning the blouse of my dazed and drugged wife.

Like any true Texan in such a situation, I put my .45 in his face and offered him a running start. Darn, he could run fast for an old coot.

Like I said, Old Nap freely crossed all sorts of boundaries, and he stole all sorts of honey. Anyway, after he vanished, I did not see his shadow slipping around here for more than a dozen years.

Now he was back.

I couldn’t help wondering how many new parents had been surprised by ginger-haired offspring the next county over, or the counties even further yonder.

I tried recalling what little information I had about him. For one thing, when I threatened him with a gun, he was genuinely worried. That was sort of odd, since I called him “Old Pan” and he seemed to ’fess up to his earlier identity. I didn’t rightly dignify him as being some pre-Christian demi-god, but he was sure something I never seen before.

As people who are little more than 200 years into the “scientific age,” we think we know it all. That makes us pathetic — and vulnerable.

I quoted the Bard to our local lawman, Arney Shaw to describe this menace in our midst:

“So may the outward shows be least themselves: The world is still deceived with ornament. But, being seasoned with a gracious voice, Obscures the show of evil? There is no vice so simple but assumes Some mark of virtue on his outward parts."

— William Shakespeare, “Merchant of Venice”

I’ll say this for Arney, he’s a pragmatist when it comes to keeping his citizens safe. Based on my past experience, I told him to hang around the three or four most recently married couples in town. If, for example, he found the husbands unconscious, he was to run to the wife and protect her from Old Nap’s attentions.

As Halloween — or Samhain, as I’m sure Old Nap called it — approached, I joined Arney on his patrols. We intensified our vigilance as the big day drew nearer.

One of his stops was at his own home to check on his wife, Junebug. She has a fairly salty history of her own, but so far as I could tell she was a good, true wife to Arney, so I’ll keep that part to myself.

Down the street was Mack and Sara Haines. I figured them for a near perfect target for Old Nap’s special evil. We heard, well, intimate noises from their home window. No worry, Mack’s pickup was in the driveway. Anyway, everyone knew that gentlemen prefer Haines.

A little further down were the Louises. Ginny Louis looked like sin on four wheels. Arney told me that his late-night calls went down 10 percent when she married.

Of course, I was worried about my own sweet Janey, recently married to Johnny. They produced their own red-headed lad, Li’l’ Freddy, but I suspected that there was no inoculation where Old Nap was concerned.

Any child can tell you, the order of The Really Important Stuff is Christmas, the last day of school, and Halloween. The charm of Halloween for adults is somewhat diminished by the cost of candy, costumes, the cleanup of toilet paper-wrapped trees, mailboxes, and yes, even old men if they move too slow. I should know.

Once or twice, I thought I saw Old Nap out of the corner of my eye. If he was shy of me, I could understand it. I wished to heaven now that I had shot him back when I had the chance.

Finally, Halloween arrived.

Goblins, fairies and elves boldly strolled down Heartbreak’s streets. Kids giggled and roared as their costumes required. Great Aunt Katy’s monkey, Chipper, sat on his favorite tree limb, throwing hard candy at passersby.

Heartbreak High had just performed “Grease” for their fall production, so a group of kids in an old hot rod Chevy rode down John McCain Boulevard; the Pink Ladies in their bobby socks and boufants, of course; the boys in their oily pompadours and T-shirt sleeves rolled up. One of the nicest things about a small town is that we can get out and do things together.

Arney remained ever vigilant and ready to “Serve and Protect.” I remained ever suspicious. Well, we all do what we can.

Things bumped on until it was late, and then it all shut down sort of quickly. Heartbreak is a town where hard work is both a gift and a requirement. Like any farming community, we tended to quit early and start early.

Now, three days before Halloween, my son-in-law Johnny had gotten a lead on a possible job in Houston he just had to check out in person. If he got it and they moved out, it surely would be quiet around the homestead.

My Janey could be a target for Old Nap, just like Sally Rae had been years before, I figured; I rushed home. I heard something flapping upstairs. I grabbed my shotgun and I ran into Janey’s room, but she and Li’l’ Freddy were sound asleep.

That was the moment I realized my error. Who had Old Nap been after when I frustrated his foul attentions all those years ago?

When I kicked open the door to my own bedroom, a shadowy figure knelt over my sweet Sally Rae. I whipped up my shotgun and fired in one move. He flew out my shattered window.

Sally Rae screamed and startled awake.

“Dave, Dave, I was having the strangest dream,” she blurted. “Something about wild horses running in the wind. Then you fired your shotgun right over my head ...” I comforted her as best I could.

When I turned on the light, there was a large hole where our windows had been. Chilled night air blew in, but my own chill ran much deeper. I looked for blood, but there was none.

I ran downstairs, but there was no body, just glass.

I had fought Old Nap — or Old Pan, as I now knew him — to a standstill a second time. I feared that I had not seen the last of him.

“For they cannot rest until they do evil; they are robbed of sleep till they make someone stumble.”

— Proverbs 4:16