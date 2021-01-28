Heartbreak, Texas: Womens is complicated

It was with a sense of deja vu I looked at that young couple, all in love, all sort of hot, trying to keep their hands off each other, I could not help but think about us back in the day.

Johnny is so nervous around me. Lordy, I remember how nervous I was meeting your father. You sat there like butter wouldn’t melt in your mouth, and we were barely out of the driveway when …well, I imagine that you remember. It was a good 10 years before I could drive past that spot without being distracted. Was that the day I discovered your secret mole?

Paul says that it is better to marry than to burn, but I seem to remember us both shedding ashes as we walked down the aisle. It was purely an act of mercy on God’s part that Janey was born a month after our first anniversary.

You know, Beverly, I’m an old man now, but I still remember that Spring day in the bluebonnets out near the point at the lake. We were young, the air was perfumed, and afterwards you just lay there, looking for all the world like Aphrodite and Venus all rolled into one. Your hair was a mess, but a beautiful mess, your skin had a sheen on it, like an exemplar of all that is wonderful and moist about a woman. Lordy, it’s just one of those moments that endures.