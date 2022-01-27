Hewitt veterinarian continues legacy of care

Veterinarian Dr. Kristin Dodson may have grown up in upstate New York, but Central Texas has long been home.
The owner of Hewitt Veterinary Hospital, Dodson is continuing the legacy of founder Dr. J.L. Gregory of providing outstanding care for furry family members.
“Our staff takes the best care of our patients,” she said.
Dodson said she grew up around horses in New York and always had a love of animals.
She joined Hewitt Veterinary Hospital in 2005 as an associate veterinarian. When Dodson started, the professional staff was Dr. Gregory, herself and a part-time vet.
She bought the practice from Gregory in 2016 and it’s remained busy, with generally four to six veterinarians on staff.
“The Waco area has been growing tremendously since I’ve been here,” she said. “People who have pets seem to be getting more pets.”
She loves the Waco community, having first experienced it while at Baylor in the late 1990s. After getting her bachelor’s degree at Baylor, she earned her doctor of veterinary medicine degree at Texas A&M.
Dodson did an internship in Chicago before coming back to Waco and joining Hewitt Veterinary Hospital. Her husband, Mike, who had played with the David Crowder Band for 10 years, now serves as chief financial officer.
She said the practice has been fortunate to have a low turnover of staff, which helps establish a good relationship with the pets and their owners.
“Everybody is part of the team,” she said
COVID-19 impacted the business like many others, but Dodson said they worked to keep people safe by moving to curbside service. Vet technicians come to owners’ cars to collect the animals and bring them inside while the owner waits in their vehicle during the visit.
“Our clients have been great,” Dodson said. “They’ve been cooperative and understanding.”
Doing curbside service actually turned out to be more efficient, she said. “We can see more pets than when they and their owners are sitting in the lobby and we can move them quickly to other rooms for different services,” Dodson said.
Keeping visitors out of the lobby also helps with public health, she said, because pets can have diseases that could transfer to people.
The pandemic has impacted wellness care for animals, though, as some owners have put off regular checkups for their pets, she said. Dodson is hopeful that those owners will soon resume giving their pets the veterinary care they need.
Hewitt Veterinary Hospital has worked to update its equipment, she said, upgrading its ultrasound machine and getting a digital dental X-ray recently.
Updating the building itself is under consideration, such as converting some of its kennels to exam rooms in order to serve more pets, she said.
Expansion also is a possibility, Dodson said, but like everyone else they are having to weigh the rising costs of construction material before starting any work.
Dodson said the pandemic has certainly changed the usual interactions at the practice.
“We miss seeing people face to face; especially our longtime clients,” she said. “We’ve seen their pets as puppies, then as adult dogs and puppies again.”
The Dodsons have two dogs and a horse at home. She rides dressage on Sir William, a retired race horse.￼
Hewitt Veterinary Hospital
101 E. Panther Way
254-666-5050
Mon-Fri, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Alternating Saturdays (appt. only)
