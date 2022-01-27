Hewitt veterinarian continues legacy of care

She said the practice has been fortunate to have a low turnover of staff, which helps establish a good relationship with the pets and their owners.

“Everybody is part of the team,” she said

COVID-19 impacted the business like many others, but Dodson said they worked to keep people safe by moving to curbside service. Vet technicians come to owners’ cars to collect the animals and bring them inside while the owner waits in their vehicle during the visit.

“Our clients have been great,” Dodson said. “They’ve been cooperative and understanding.”

Doing curbside service actually turned out to be more efficient, she said. “We can see more pets than when they and their owners are sitting in the lobby and we can move them quickly to other rooms for different services,” Dodson said.

Keeping visitors out of the lobby also helps with public health, she said, because pets can have diseases that could transfer to people.

The pandemic has impacted wellness care for animals, though, as some owners have put off regular checkups for their pets, she said. Dodson is hopeful that those owners will soon resume giving their pets the veterinary care they need.