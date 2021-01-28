Home office essentials streamline work week

If you’ve been working remotely for months, you’re likely long overdue for a home office upgrade. Having the right tools can make working from home easier and less stressful.

Here are a few small tweaks and essentials to consider:

Scene change: Is your home “office” actually the kitchen table or a couch? Keep a healthy boundary between your personal and professional life with a visual cue that indicates when the work day has started and when it’s ended.

That cue could be the strategic use of a room divider to hide personal items and keep you focused. Or, it could be as simple as plopping a desk lamp onto the kitchen table during work hours to give the surface a professional, task-oriented feel.

Number crunching: Make number crunching and recordkeeping easy with a printing calculator. With cost/sell/margin functionality as well as the ability to check and correct up to 150 steps and print after correction, Casio’s HR-170RC is a versatile choice.

Printing two lines per second with two-color printing, you can quickly produce paper records of your work for more organized files. With its small footprint, plus calendar and clock functionality, it can help you streamline your desk for a clutter-free, fashionable workspace.