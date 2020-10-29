Home projects that don't require a professional

While spending more time at home, you may have noticed the little things that need to be fixed, and small ways you can improve the appearance and functionality of your home. So why not use this time to test your skills with a few DIY projects?

Here are some easy, affordable tips to fix those items that have been nagging at you, as well as check off small projects that will boost your home’s aesthetic.

1. First impressions are everything. From your family and friends to the mail carrier, your front door greets everyone who comes to your home. But it can take a beating from weather and constant use, so revitalize it with a fresh coat of paint.

Once the paint has dried, accent it with a new door knocker, hardware or address plate. Worried about drilling into the door? Secure these items with T-Rex Mounting Tape. Mounting tape is a strong, weather-resistant tape for heavy-duty projects that replaces nails, screws and staples.

2. Trim the walls. Accenting a room with wood trim is a quick way to add another level of depth and detail to the interior of your home, and it won’t cost a lot.