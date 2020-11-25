Honorable mention

Kyle Deaver

He completed two terms of service as Waco’s mayor on Nov. 17, but showed remarkable leadership in being front and center with the city’s response to the pandemic. He was among the first city leaders statewide to call for shelter-in-place and other restrictions in mid-March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease at its early outbreak. He continued to keep residents updated about the disease locally at weekly press conferences and urged residents to be diligent about safety protocols.