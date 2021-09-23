Honorary Cattle Baron’s Ball chair shares her cancer story

Frightened

It is at this point in the story (which she shared via email) she explains her family and friends are her rock and they have proved it time and again in the past few years.

“I’m lying on the table for the ultrasound, and I knew something was wrong, I could sense it,” Sorley said. “The medical sonographer grabbed my hand, said, ‘I’m not going to lie, it doesn’t look good.’

“I screamed, bawled my eyes out, asked for my mom. She said no time. She bolted down the hall to get the doctor. He’s like, I need to do a needlepoint biopsy now, not much time to numb. The lab was closing soon, and he had to get it done. I just laid there crying, she held my hand the entire time. It hurt, imagine three sharp needles to your breast.”

Then came the waiting.

Sorley said Monday came, no results. She was in her office Tuesday working when she got the call.

Carcinoma, she was told.

“I remember screaming, falling to the floor crying,” Sorley recalls. “I said, ‘nooooo’ and I knew, then dropped the phone. My co-worker Della came to comfort me. She called my mom and aunts. They came fast, drove me home, family came over, friends came over. I was in shock.