Honorary Cattle Baron’s Ball chair shares her cancer story

“Michelle Wilson from the breast center called me to explain my results, stage 3b, invasive ductal carcinoma. They already had an appointment scheduled for me with Dr. Robin Skrine, she had performed a mastectomy and lumpectomy on my friend Leslie and cousin Joanna. I trusted her. My mom, my aunt (aka Nurse Gee) and Karmen went with me.”

The doctor spent a few hours with Sorley explaining what would happen in the next week due to the 6-centimeter tumor in her left breast.

“It’s all super-fast and efficient,” Sorley explains. “Scans, tests, labs plus a chemo port were placed and lymph nodes removed, but then the results came, and it was not what we hoped for. It had spread and there was a new diagnosis, stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. The breast cancer had metastasized to my liver through my blood, extremely rare.

“My oncologist, Dr. Tara Barnett of McClinton Cancer Center, would tell me there isn’t a specific protocol for this, but she was on a tumor board with other oncologists from all over the United States and we trusted her. She said we are going to try.”

In fact, Sorley said she will never forget those words “we will try” and she knew she was in for the fight of her life.