Honored TSTC chef shares knowledge with students

Lead culinary arts instructor Michele Brown is not only the recent recipient of a prestigious national award, but she is a mentor to her students at Texas State Technical College.

The American Culinary Federation presented Brown the 2020 Presidential Medallion Award, the organization’s highest honor apart from its competition awards. It is given for service to ACF.

Brown, a certified executive pastry chef, is on the Certification Commission of ACF and is currently helping develop tests for the national organization to be administered to students who want to become certified. One such exam she is working on is a written test in Spanish.

However, many of the tests she administers at TSTC are practical and not written, such as a recent final exam for an advanced pastry class. Students had to develop and bake three menu items.

Naturally, Brown had to taste each yummy creation so she could give the students their grades. Counting calories on final exam day is definitely out of the question for this pastry guru.

Brown conducts a one-on-one talk in the big TSTC industrial kitchen with each student after tasting their pastries. She advises one student to let his cookies dry for a few minutes.