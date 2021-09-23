HOT Fair & Rodeo back to full routine

“It’s a great celebration of Mexican heritage,” he said.

New Venue

While the events and exhibits of past years will be back, many of them will find a new home in The BASE building, which was completed in April. Allison said the facility “has been used thus far for any number of events like fundraisers and trade shows.” It even accommodated a high school graduation.

Now the building will serve at the fair as the exhibits, shopping and hometown entertainment location. Texas Farm Bureau will present its “Doorway to Agriculture” display at The BASE. Ingram said the Farm Bureau usually unveils its new educational exhibits at the State Fair of Texas but has chosen the Heart O’ Texas for the honor this year.

Another change for the 2021 fair will be the way contestants earn prize money in what used to be called the Junior Livestock Show. It is now simply the Livestock Show, and all the funds will be geared toward college scholarships for the winners.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the livestock show (which drew a record number of entries) started a few days earlier than the official beginning of the fair to prevent overcrowding. Ingram called the earlier start date a positive thing to come out of COVID-19 and will be continued this year. The show will be Oct. 1-17.