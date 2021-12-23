Jamie's Journey: Adjusting to new normal with prosthetic

“We certainly got a well-rounded training there, which is awesome.”

Mental Health

She said mental health is a major aspect of the healing process.

“Your body can be great, your diet can be great, your sleep can be great, but if you’re not okay up here, in the head, none of that matters,” she said. “You’re not going to be good for yourself or for anyone else. So you really do have to be prepared, if you want to change your life or better yourself, to involve the mental aspect of it.”

Blanek said ATF has an innovative approach to assisting adaptive athletes.

“They have to be innovative because everyone who comes into the gym is different,” she said. “They have to be able to train you and whatever your adaptation is and what you need.”

She recently went to Utah with other ATF class members for a final training, which included getting to snowboard. She trained before that on an indoboard, which looks like a plank on top of a cylinder to work on balance.