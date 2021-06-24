Jesse’s Tortilla Factory continues family legacy

Hispanic, female business owners were a rarity in the 1950s, but the picture of Nino perched confidently in the sedan unknowingly paved the way for granddaughter Alice to eventually own and manage Jesse’s.

On the top shelf behind the counter, Rodriquez speaks warmly of family photos and mementos representing years in the business. An 8-by-10 black-and white picture of a handsome Contreras sporting his Army uniform sits center on the shelf. Beside it is another picture of him standing next to his early tortilla machine. Rodriquez points to a small replica of a tortilla-making machine once used by her dad.

A picture of Esther, her mother, rests next to a picture of a younger Rodriquez smiling, standing by the tortilla machine. The importance of familia is evident in the tortilla factory.

Venturing Out

Nino’s tortilla shop was in downtown Waco, in mainly the Hispanic area, Rodriquez remembers. As newlyweds, Contreras and his bride, Esther, wanted to venture out and create their own business. Determined to make a go of it, Rodriquez said her dad sold tortillas as far as the Fort Hood community. Her dad officially opened Jesse’s Tortilla Factory in the fall of 1958.