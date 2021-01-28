Johnson Roofing CEO maintains family legacy

Johnson Roofing CEO Sherri Johnson McDonald may be in the business of securing the tops of structures, but she’s building on a strong foundation begun by her father and grandparents.

She is the third generation of Johnson Roofing, one of the largest roofing contractors in the United States.

She finds it important to build on Christian values at Johnson Roofing, calling it their “mission field” with the “people we come in contact with every day to show them the love of the Lord and give them an opportunity to know Jesus.”

“Johnson Roofing is a family, and we pray every Monday morning at the flag pole,” she added. “Our team consists of nearly 100 employees and sub-contractor partners. Each and every team member is part of our JR family.”

McDonald has been CEO since 2019 and was named president in 2015, but being the daughter of Bill Johnson didn’t mean she was destined to run the business one day, she said.

“When I was young and even a young adult, I never thought I’d be running Johnson Roofing,” she said. “I owned and operated a technology company and then a general contracting business. But God led me to Johnson Roofing in 2008 when Hurricane Ike hit.