Johnson Roofing built a business on topping off buildings, but when it comes to its legacy, Bill Johnson and daughter Sherri focus on the foundation.

“Christian values and excellence have been the bedrock of Johnson Roofing since my parents, Margaret, and Jack Johnson, founded the company in 1941,” said Bill Johnson, who at 81 remains heavily involved as chairman of the board.

“He comes to the office every day and offers his insight and guidance,” said daughter Sherri Johnson McDonald, president and CEO of the company. “We depend on him for the big-picture perspective.”

Another keyword for the company is excellence, Bill Johnson said.

“Excellence includes safety — protecting the field team, building owners, occupants and passers-by,” he said. “During the 45-plus years when I ran the company, I worked to instill these principles in our entire team. Of course, my daughter Sherri, who now runs Johnson Roofing, was raised in a Christian home, and she knew — as she knows today — that striving for excellence is expected.”

Sherri said that is exactly what Johnson Roofing does daily.

“We install the very best roofs in the world for our customers and have a commitment to safety,” she said. “Our customers expect to be served by an extremely well-trained team. Management training, manufacturer product training and safety training are substantial components of our commitment to excellence through our own Johnson Roofing University.

“We have one of the best, if not the best, safety records for a roofing contractor in Texas. We have won the Texas Mutual Safety Excellence Award for many years consecutively for our outstanding safety record.”

Johnson Roofing crews are fully trained on OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Association) regulations with a special emphasis on fall protection, she added.

“We also provide supplemental training for all subcontractor partners,” Sherri said. “One significant differentiator that truly sets us apart is that on every job, all crews and subcontractor partners are covered by workers’ compensation insurance, thereby protecting the workers and the property owners.”

Beginnings

Johnson Roofing’s start is rooted in the home-building, lumberyard and cabinet-shop businesses of Sherri’s grandparents, Margaret and Jack Johnson.

“In the mid-1960s, after my dad graduated from Baylor, a massive hailstorm hit Waco,” Sherri recalled. “My grandfather and my dad hauled shingles in a horse trailer and helped people get their roofs back on while my grandmother held down the office.

That’s when Johnson Roofing ignited, and my dad began taking over the business. Under his leadership, Johnson Roofing continued to serve residential customers while the commercial side grew.

“Commercial projects significantly increased in the 1980s, and by the 1990s, Johnson Roofing became one of the largest roofing contractors in Texas, where it remains today.”

The industry has undergone changes from the days Johnson Roofing began, she said.

“Some roofing projects remain basically the same, while other projects necessitated the addition of training and services,” Sherri said. “Two projects come to mind — the Baylor Sciences Building and the McLennan County Courthouse. For the 500,000-square-foot Baylor Sciences Building, we installed a concave and convex metal roof panel system, which is quite rare.”

The courthouse offered a different challenge.

“Due to the historical nature of the McLennan County Courthouse, we performed the project under the Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program and Texas Historical Commission’s guidelines,” she explained. “Our sheet metal shop restored and repaired the architectural ornamentation and the statues, including the 19-foot-tall, 7,600-pound statue, Themis, whose home is atop the beautiful courthouse.”

Work Ethic

The biggest challenge Sherri sees today is finding people who bring a strong work ethic to the job.

“Having years of roof installation experience is not a prerequisite to work here,” she said. “Through Johnson Roofing University, we provide team members with the instruction they need to do their job on a roof or in the office.”

Sherri credits her work ethic to her father.

“My dad instilled in me a very strong work ethic combined with a strong sense of compassion for others,” she said. “He taught me to treat people the way I want to be treated, remove obstacles so the team can get the job done with excellence, and make sure the team is safe every day.”

The members of the “field team” are the top priority, she added.

“He always put the field team members first, no matter what,” Sherri said. “Our company is successful because of our field team.

“Everyone else on the Johnson Roofing team supports the men in the field. About 40 years ago, my dad started providing breakfast to the men in the field every morning, and we still do this today.”

The culture associated with her company is special, she said.

“Our Johnson Roofing team is a big family with a very unique culture,” she said. “In the early 1970s, my dad and grandparents moved our corporate headquarters from downtown Waco to our current location adjacent to the JMB Appaloosa Ranch.

“In the mornings, our Waco team drives a dirt road lined with billboards of Bible verses and motivational quotes and crosses a couple of cattle guards, with a herd of buffalo on one side of the road and Appaloosa horses on the other. The horses roam the Waco office parking lot hoping to be fed cookies.”

Inside the offices, common spaces are lined with 80-plus years of photos, letters, trophies and newspaper articles speaking to the success of Johnson Roofing, its community involvement and its support of the military.

Supporting Soldiers

Bill Johnson understood that Fort Hood soldiers come to Texas from all over the United States with little to no family nearby, she said.

“By inviting them to barbecues, Christmas parties, and our family’s ranch, the soldiers gain a sense of community.”

The Operation Building Bridges program signifies the relationships established between the soldiers and Central Texans, Sherri added.

“My dad presents the Riderless Horse nearly every year at Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies and the annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Waco,” she said. “For the first time and hopefully for years to come, Johnson Roofing is a presenting sponsor at this year’s Freedom Ball. We’re also supporting the 30th annual Zack & Jim All American Heroes Golf Classic in April, which is put on by the American Valor Association and WACO 100.”

Horses have long been a prominent part in their lives.

“Johnson Roofing’s logo represents the love of horses that my grandparents, dad, daughter, grandchildren and I have,” she explained. “My grandparents and dad named the ranch JMB Appaloosa Ranch, which are their first-name initials — Jack, Margaret and Bill.

“My dad won hundreds of horse competitions across the nation, including the open championship Jim Reno trophy at the National Cutting Horse Futurity in Galveston when he was 19.

“Ranching, horses and horse competitions have been a huge part of my entire life, as I grew up teaching horseback riding with my family and competing on my Appaloosa horses. Still today, horses are a great passion of mine, and I actively compete in team roping, cutting, ranch sorting, and team penning.”

Bill Johnson said he’s thrilled to have Sherri holding the leadership reins to the business. She was named company president in 2015 and added the CEO title and duties in 2019.

“Not sure who has said it, but it’s been said that the third-generation leader of a company has the most challenges, but I knew Sherri could handle it,” he said.