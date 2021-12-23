Experts say that keeping your mind and body healthy through the years can reduce your risk for cognitive decline. Try taking on these new hobbies to keep your mind sharp as you age:

Cooking: Not only can the development of a new complicated skill such as cooking improve cognitive functions like problem-solving and concentration, but having the ability to create your own nutritious meals at home has the added benefit of being good for brain health.

From TikTok tutorials to online classes taught by master chefs, today, there are more avenues for picking up culinary know-how than ever before.

Music: Learning to play a musical instrument has countless benefits for brain health, helping improve memory, hand-eye coordination and more. It’s also a mood booster, which is important, as depression is considered a risk factor for dementia.

Check out instruments designed to build skills quickly. Whether you’re a total novice or taking up the piano after a long hiatus, keyboards, for example, are portable, easy to use and connect to an app that features lessons and more.