Kelly, Realtors New Owner a Familiar Face

“The peaks and valleys we usually have in this business were off,” she explained. “Our biggest month last year was December and that’s never the case. May is usually slow with the end of school but it was busy last year.”

Technology has been a bigger part of doing real estate in recent years, she notes, and the pandemic seems to have expanded on that.

“There are so many things where you can do business anywhere; COVID almost made it necessary,” she said.

“We meet over Facetime or Zoom. We can do virtual open houses. Now it’s integrated into how you do business. We sell houses, but right now you don’t want 15 people coming into your house to look at it.”

Even though real estate companies provide so much information online, having a Realtor involved with the sale of a house is critical, she said.

“I never see us going away,” she said. “We’re there to help the client. Buying a house is the biggest investment they’re ever going to do. It’s scary to do that by yourself.”

The right of homeownership in the United States is very powerful, she said. “It’s the American dream, and we believe that every family should have a key to that dream.”