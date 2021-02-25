Kindler’s owner lives ‘American Dream’ with her daughters

In 1996 after years of hard work, Gerda and Norman had the opportunity to purchase Kindler’s, and they did just that.

The McGregors decided to keep the Kindler name, which probably proved to be a wise move. “When you buy an established store and change the name,” Gerda said, “you have to start all over.”

Working as a family has its ups and downs — but with the ups greatly outweighing the downs, according to mom and daughters. Jan, who started full time at Kindler’s in 1990, lists, among other advantages, “our ability to be honest, to have open discussions and to be able to brainstorm together.” She added, “Tammi and I do think it’s a privilege to work together.”

Tammi, who began her job with the family in 1989, seconds that. “We get to spend so much time together, and we know we can depend on one another,” she said. And understanding the tastes of each family member means “we can help each other very well.”

Gerda’s mentorship is something that Tammi has appreciated through the years. When she started working in the business, she said that her mother gave some great, practical advice. “Mom said just be nice to the people,” she said. “Show them pretty things, and help them buy what they want.”