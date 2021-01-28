Kish's drive sparks car care success

“I was broke, still had a Baylor sticker on my car, had two kids, and I was a woman,” Jeanna said. “I had lots of strikes against me going to an automobile repair shop. She had heard what car repair places did to unsuspecting and perhaps naïve Baylor students. And, as a woman, she endured being talked down to and not taken seriously.

Encounter

Then, she said, through the recommendation of friends, “I found a man named Freddie.” He was working at another business, and even though he had not made the original repair on her car, he fixed what was incorrectly done at the first shop. So she started taking her car to that shop regularly.

She saw a talent in the way Freddie had taken care of her and said, “I wanted him to do that for someone else. I started asking Freddie ‘Why are you working for this company? Why don’t you have your own business?’”

Though Jeanna didn’t really know him, she said, “I kept bugging him.”

Freddie had owned a repair shop with his family in the past. With that knowledge and a faith in Freddie, she started on a quest.