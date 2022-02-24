La Fiesta maintains strong family tradition in Waco

Lynsey is the daughter of Samuel Castillo Jr. Her brother, Samuel Castillo III, is a vital part in running La Fiesta’s downtown concepts.

“I feel extremely blessed to be able to help carry on a restaurant that has such deep roots in Waco,” he said. “A lot of family businesses don’t last for multiple generations. The goal is to make sure that it always will.”

Their father bought the family-owned restaurant in 2010 and her aunt retired to Arkansas with her husband.

“I often laugh and say I was my dad’s early retirement plan,” Lynsey says. “I grew up watching my family but never dreamed I would be the one left to carry on the beauty and tradition of La Fiesta.

“I never worked in the business growing up. My first job was at Giovanni’s Pizza by the Slice at 15. At 20 I came to work for my family. I can imagine that my grandfather had no idea we would still be here and this strong almost 60 years later. His dream has provided for so many people and will continue to do so.”

Extended Family

Lynsey expands on the idea of “family” with the restaurant.