La Fiesta maintains strong family tradition

La Fiesta Restaurant and Cantina, known for its real authentic Tex-Mex with family recipes made from scratch daily, has a long history in Waco.
Lynsey Castillo, granddaughter of the original owners, Samuel Castillo Sr. and Wanda Castillo-Patlis, is now at the helm of the restaurant at 3815 Franklin Ave.
“I am honored to keep their legacy alive,” she says. “I take the restaurant to heart every day. The family culture inside those walls is what I try my best to keep going — it isn’t just a business, it becomes a family for our customers as well as those who work for us.”
While Lynsey never met her grandfather, “from what I have heard he was a kind and giving man, so I would say keeping his legacy alive for me is by giving back to the community where we can and serving others well.”
The restaurant opened in 1963 on Washington Avenue and 18th Street where Samuel Castillo Sr. ran the business. Lynsey’s grandmother stayed home and raised their four children. He passed away in 1978 and her grandmother wasn’t about to let La Fiesta, which means “The Party,” end with his death.
Her grandmother had never even worked at the restaurant until her husband’s death. Nevertheless, she continued to run it alongside her children and grandchildren until her retirement in 2004.
Lynsey is the daughter of Samuel Castillo Jr. Her brother, Samuel Castillo III, is a vital part in running La Fiesta’s downtown concepts.
“I feel extremely blessed to be able to help carry on a restaurant that has such deep roots in Waco,” he said. “A lot of family businesses don’t last for multiple generations. The goal is to make sure that it always will.”
Their father bought the family-owned restaurant in 2010 and her aunt retired to Arkansas with her husband.
“I often laugh and say I was my dad’s early retirement plan,” Lynsey says. “I grew up watching my family but never dreamed I would be the one left to carry on the beauty and tradition of La Fiesta.
“I never worked in the business growing up. My first job was at Giovanni’s Pizza by the Slice at 15. At 20 I came to work for my family. I can imagine that my grandfather had no idea we would still be here and this strong almost 60 years later. His dream has provided for so many people and will continue to do so.”
Extended Family
Lynsey expands on the idea of “family” with the restaurant.
“I tell everyone when you work for us long enough you become family and we love hard and big and want everyone to succeed,” she says. “My dad, brother and I work together daily and it’s nice to get to be with the people you love. My dad always says with a few tears we are super blessed to get to be together. Family is what we were founded on and what our goal will always be.”
The restaurant moved to its Franklin Avenue location in 1972 and has had several additions and major renovations over the years.
“I don’t know that I ever really try and change anything outside of menu design, which my dad plays a vital role,” Lynsey says. “I have created and grown a catering business that is fun and gives us an opportunity to do things outside of Tex-Mex.
“My biggest goal that can get lost in the day-to-day of the restaurant business is creating a positive culture and keeping it alive.”
That positive culture is alive because the restaurant is a favorite Tex-Mex draw in Waco.
“My grandparents, aunts, my uncle and my dad everyone who has ever held the reins loved the business and took great care of it and today we love the business just as much as in the beginning,” Lynsey says. “I would like to think that we have done our job well and have become a staple for Waco.
“Creating relationships is a key part of our restaurant. We have so many regular customers that make us who we are. Waco really is the reason we are still here. At staff meetings I always tell them we want our customers to feel like family when they walk in the door.”
Pandemic
There have been some challenges with COVID-19, of course, including going to drive-thru only at the beginning of the pandemic.
Lynsey says they completely changed the layout inside in order to accommodate customers for pickup.
“The first week was the hardest thing I have ever done in this business, but we figured it out with the help of some incredible staff,” she says. “Then the employee shortage became an issue and we had to shift from seating every table as fast as we can to making people wait for a table when there were empty seats.
Some of the same employees that were there for drive-thru only then helped us make it through the next phase. You just have to teach yourself to do it completely different than you ever have. We are currently staffed and enjoying a much smoother ride.”
The family is also working on an office downtown that will eventually be home to their catering business, Fiesta Catering. From there they plan to continue to grow Castillo Concepts with additional ideas.
For now, if you love Tex-Mex, La Fiesta is the go-to for items like the enchiladas and fajitas as well as the ￼more current favorites, such as Pollo Con Queso and Fajitas Fundido.
Beginnings
Heading toward a century’s worth of tradition for the Castillo family in the Waco restaurant scene, Lynsey says her great-grandfather was a Mexican immigrant who came to Waco in the 1920s and sold hot peanuts on the square.
Eventually he got a job waiting tables, which led to the purchase of his first restaurant and the later opening of the Italian Village that operated until the 1980s.
Her grandfather worked for his father, A.P. Castillo Sr., at the Italian Village when the idea of La Fiesta was born. Since Samuel Sr. had a wife and four children at home he was worried about there being enough money for his siblings to work there as well as his parents.
He opened La Fiesta with $700 and his father continued to pay him until he was making enough money to get on his feet.
“I love to tell people all this started with $700,” Lynsey says, adding, “Everyone has their own opinion on Tex-Mex and I would like to think that the majority of the original Tex-Mex restaurants were born from immigrant families.
“Every state seems to have their own version of Mexican food and Tex-Mex is Texas’ regional cuisine — the same chili con carne we use today was my great-grandfather’s recipe.” ￼
La Fiesta Restaurant & Cantina
3815 Franklin Ave.
254-756-4701
Sun-Thu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Fri-Sat, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.