Larry Wornat's formula is hard work at Falls Capital

“I’ve always just gone back to my roots and hard work … work my way through it. Never quit,” he said.

“I tell my wife all the time I don’t know where my day goes,” Wornat said. “But the credit goes to my employees. I couldn’t do it without them. They’ve been with me a long time and take care of me.”

He’s also had outstanding role models, he said.

“I’ve had good mentors in my life that have helped me go down a good path,” he said.

One of those mentors is Charles Evans, a longtime Texaco gas distributor in Marlin.

“He’s helped me since I was 6-7 years old putting in an inner tube for my bicycle,” Wornat said. “I can still call him today and ask for advice. “He’s 92 and still in business.”

He’s not sure he’ll match that longevity, but adds, “I’m 66 and I don’t plan on retiring any time soon.”

Overall, he believes his life has been pretty good. He and Dana are expecting their first grandchild, a girl, from son Luke and daughter-in-law Tyler in March.￼

Falls Capital