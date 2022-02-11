Larry Wornat's formula is hard work

Larry Wornat has built his life on working hard and the result of those efforts stretches across Central Texas and beyond.
He’s president of Falls Capital Inc., a Marlin-based management company that handles a variety of his businesses, from cattle to construction and a whole lot in between.
It’s also a family business with his two sons. Older son Luke handles the cattle operation for Wornat Land and Cattle Ltd., while Logan oversees the construction side with PTP Construction Services.
The cattle business moves 3,000 to 4,000 stocker yearlings a year, he said, raised on land north of Marlin.
Wornat grew up on a Marlin-area ranch owned by Waco’s Malcolm Duncan. His dad, W.A. Wornat, worked the ranch for Duncan. His mother, Audrey, worked 45 years at Sanitarium Drug Store in Marlin.
“Together, they gave me the trait of good, hard work,” Wornat said.
After high school graduation in 1974 he went to work at a chemical plant in Freeport, but left that to work construction, framing houses and apartments.
In a way, he’s been building businesses ever since.
He became a framing contractor in 1978, which led to constructing a building in 1985 in Harker Heights for the state of Texas. More state office buildings followed in other locations. He leases them to the state and provides the maintenance.
Falls Capital incorporated in 1995 and has branched out to other areas. It owns six Stoney’s Liquor stores dotted throughout Central Texas in Bellmead, Cameron, Rockdale, Giddings, Hearne and Lampasas.
His company also owns the Scrub-Tub laundromats, with 16 in operation currently and five more to be going by the end of the year.
At one point, he owned 16 Stoney’s convenience stores, which were sold to Cefco. Falls Capital’s portfolio also includes two RV parks and a duplex in McGregor.
There’s more in the works, such as a 50-unit subdivision on the east side of Waco and a new body shop for the Chevrolet-Ford dealership in Marlin.
Philosophy
“My philosophy on business is it takes hard work,” he said. “I don’t have any hobbies.”
He and his wife of 31 years, Dana, do have a motorcoach, however.
Wornat served 14 years on the Riesel school board and about the same amount of time on the board of the Falls County Appraisal District. He’s supported the Falls County Youth Fair for many years.
Even when there’s been challenges in business, his approach hasn’t wavered.
“I’ve always just gone back to my roots and hard work … work my way through it. Never quit,” he said.
“I tell my wife all the time I don’t know where my day goes,” Wornat said. “But the credit goes to my employees. I couldn’t do it without them. They’ve been with me a long time and take care of me.”
He’s also had outstanding role models, he said.
“I’ve had good mentors in my life that have helped me go down a good path,” he said.
One of those mentors is Charles Evans, a longtime Texaco gas distributor in Marlin.
“He’s helped me since I was 6-7 years old putting in an inner tube for my bicycle,” Wornat said. “I can still call him today and ask for advice. “He’s 92 and still in business.”
He’s not sure he’ll match that longevity, but adds, “I’m 66 and I don’t plan on retiring any time soon.”
Overall, he believes his life has been pretty good. He and Dana are expecting their first grandchild, a girl, from son Luke and daughter-in-law Tyler in March.￼
Falls Capital
207 Craik St., Marlin