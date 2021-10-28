Links Players builds faith on golf course

There are those golfers who feel the golf course is almost a sacred place. There also is an organization that works to connect God and golf.

Links Players, an organization that began in the 1980s as a devotional group for players on the PGA Tour, has grown to more than 200 “fellowships” at golf courses across the nation.

Waco has three: Waco Links Fellowship at Bear Ridge Golf Club, Ridgewood Links Fellowship and the Ladies Links Fellowship.

Links Players uses the phrase “Changing the Conversation” to encourage men and women at the clubs and courses to discuss living lives committed to Christ.

Ben Hagins started the Waco Links Fellowship at Bear Ridge Golf Club in the spring of 2012.

“We’re not just talking about golf; we’re talking about life,” Hagins said. “We feel led to get together, share the gospel and build relationships.”

Waco Links Fellowship regularly meets the first Thursday of the month at noon at Bear Ridge Golf Club, usually with a guest speaker to share his or her story.