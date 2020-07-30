Live Oak Classical graduate defies odds to attend Harvard

For recent Live Oak Classical School graduate Eddy Santos, his acceptance into Harvard this fall is an amazing accomplishment.
“I applied to 13 schools and was accepted to nine, with Harvard being the only Ivy League school on the list,” Santos said. “I applied to Harvard expecting to be turned down, because their acceptance rate is so low.”
When he received the news that he had been accepted he was eating dinner with his mother at home. Live Oak, like other schools, was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and families were sheltering at home.
“An email made my phone buzz, to which I opened it and read that there was an update to my Harvard application status,” Santos said. “I can remember laughingly joking to my mother, ‘Oh look, my rejection letter I’ve been waiting two months for has come in.’ In my mind, I was thinking that I could always say that I applied to Harvard.”
It took him four clicks before he found the decision letter and when he read the words “Congratulations, welcome to the Harvard Class of 2024!” his face turned pale.
After the initial shock of being accepted, Santos said his excitement shot up and he was jumping around his house like a little kid getting a new toy.
He applied at the urging of his mother, Amanda Wallace.
“My job is making him believe that he can accomplish anything he wants to,” she said. “I remember he told me that he was not going to apply to Harvard because of the acceptance rate, which was around 5 percent. I told him, ‘You still have that 5 percent, go for it.’”
Application Process
The incoming Harvard freshman says the application process for the university provides students with ways to show themselves by more than just their ACT and SAT scores or grade-point average.
“They also use opportunities like interviews, essays and extracurricular activities, too,” he said.
The Waco native credits his time at Live Oak Classical School as having prepared him for his upcoming adventure to Harvard.
“Live Oak prides itself on thinking critically and that cannot be denied,” Santos said. “Before arriving at Live Oak my thinking was straightforward and, in many ways, only scraping the surface. Live Oak showed me there is more than what one can see, to dig deeper, and ask the big questions.”
He said he learned an array of subjects, from logic and argumentative analytics to philosophy and rhetorical analysis. He also credits being exposed to so many subjects and different manners of thinking, which allowed him to grow as a student and a person.
“When I was being interviewed during the application review process by a Harvard alumni who, by the way, has written books on mathematical analysis and high finance, he said he was fascinated by my manner of thinking, the way I process not only numbers but culture, politics, and philosophy,” Santos said. “Live Oak taught me to be a critical thinker.”
Tenacious
Alison Moffatt, head of school and founder of Live Oak Classical, said Santos is an impressive young man.
“The word that comes to mind when thinking of Eddy Santos is tenacity,” she said. “I’m not sure that I have met a person, let alone a student, who has worked as hard as Eddy has to make his dreams a reality.”
Now that Santos has been accepted to Harvard, he said he plans to study economics instead of his original plan of actuarial science.
“In Harvard’s system, first-year students do not declare majors but rather an area of concentration. As of today, the plan is to concentrate in economics, mostly quantitative analysis,” he said.
Santos says the reason he is interested in that area of study is because he is fascinated with reading numbers and how it affects other things, whether it be supply and demand, the entropy efficiency of an engine – thermodynamics – or the plus/minus analytics of an NBA player when on the court and when off.
“Essentially, numbers have an impact in any situation, and I absolutely love to analyze them,” he added.
Here or There?
With his area of concentration at Harvard secured, the next question is will he head to Cambridge, Massachusetts, or stay home and take his classes online?
“While Harvard announced that classes will be online for the fall semester, they are allowing first-year students to come to campus and begin the transition to college life,” Santos said.
So, yes, Santos will be Cambridge-bound for the fall.
“Their plan for safety is quite rigorous, similar to the bubble currently being held in Orlando for the NBA restart, with constant COVID testing and tracing technology in case anyone should contract the virus,” he said. “Being an optimistic person, the plan for the fall semester seems rather different than any normal experience, but I’m grateful for the opportunity to be on campus this fall.”
Moffatt said Santos’ growth as a student and person during his time at Live Oak over the past five years has been amazing and he deserves this opportunity.
“His mother followed her strong conviction that her son had an opportunity for greatness, and she sacrificed to put him into school at Live Oak,” Moffatt said. “I am confident that Eddy is prepared to succeed at Harvard and represent Live Oak. He is a virtuous young man who proves that hard work pays off.”
