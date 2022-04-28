Maintaining Mama's Legacy: Baris retains family experience

Although many pizzerias brag about their New York style, Baris truly lives it as the second-oldest Italian restaurant in Waco.

Co-kitchen managers and brothers Jimmy and Adem Imeri were born in Brooklyn and Queens, respectively. They grew up in the Big Apple and moved to Waco in 1996 with their parents, Remzi and Mary.

They proudly carry on the legacy left by their mother, the original Mama Baris. She passed away in January 2021 at age 68 but lives on through her sons and Adem’s wife, Natalie, at her local restaurants (properly pronounced “BAR-iss,” not “BEAR-iss”).

Baris is named for Mary and Remzi’s hometown of Bari on the southeast coast of Italy.

The restaurant’s main location is at 904 N. Valley Mills Drive. Baris Express opened in 2016 at 3125 Bellmead Drive.

The eatery has always been popular with Baylor students (largely for the trademark Tortellini Pink). It also was a favorite haunt for Robert Griffin III. The former Bear star quarterback was a regular customer during his Baylor playing days. His usual booth in a corner of the dining area is now named after him.

RG3 gave a shoutout to Baris on national TV, naming it as a place he missed most from his college days. A longtime favorite of Mary, he posted a touching tribute to her on Facebook after her passing.

Other celebrities who frequent Baris are Chip and Joanna Gaines. Chip helped weed and landscape the place prior to his “Fixer Upper” days and the couple went on dates there “back in the day.” They usually go with takeout today.

However, Jimmy said he isn’t awestruck because he once drove an New York ice cream truck and served actors like Robert DeNiro and Harvey Keitel.

Family Atmosphere

For all Baris diners, the draw is a mixture of the authentic Italian dishes at an affordable price in a truly family experience.

“We didn’t raise our prices for over seven years and don’t have televisions because Mom didn’t want it to distract from the family atmosphere,” Jimmy said. “She was a housewife for years, but this is what she was born for, building a new family and gaining a whole set of friends to drink coffee with. Some of them still come by.

“Mom also loved to feed the homeless and anyone who wandered in needing to eat. She never turned them down and never expected anything back. She even hired many from a halfway house, some of whom still work here.”

According to her boys, Mama Baris could whip up a meal for 20 from scratch in less than an hour and expanded her cuisine from the basic spaghetti, pizza, lasagna, ravioli, fettucine and parmigiana to many other dishes, including the famed Tortellini Pink with homemade tomato sauce, various seasonings, parmesan, marinara and alfredo.

Diners can also add its famous large rolls, French and garlic bread, and appetizers such as fried cheese, shrimp or mushrooms, macaroni bites and calamari with antipasti and salads to stromboli, four kinds of calzone and Neapolitan-style pizza (small, medium and large), available by the slice, too.

Baris Italian subs include meatball, sausage parmigiana, pepper, eggplant, chicken or Philly cheesesteak with green peppers, onions and mushrooms, ranging from $3.50 for half-size to $7.50 whole with cold subs offering ham, salami, capocollo and cheese or the super sub with all three (half $4.25, whole $6.75).

The $5.99 lunch specials go from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring calzone on Tuesday, pasta sampler Wednesday, cheese ravioli Thursday, baked ziti Friday, spaghetti and meatballs Saturday and baked cheese tortellini on Sunday. Cheesecakes and cannoli are the dessert options.

Kids 12 and under and adults over 60 can enjoy A Little Taste of Italy ranging from spaghetti and meatballs or lasagna for $3.95 to chicken fettucini alfredo for $7.50.

Funny Tales

On the not-so-serious side, funny things have happened at Baris, like the time Jimmy’s friend got mad at him and hit him in the head with a meatball. While Jimmy chased him, he slipped and slid under the dish sink where everything on top fell onto him.

Jimmy also remembers the time his mother tumbled with a tray full of dishes but managed to keep all from breaking. Another incident involved some customers after repairmen put a tarp on the roof during a bad storm a few years ago.

“After the tarp was on, a few people were eating when the ceiling started collapsing,” he says with a smile. “Instead of running out, they just backed into a corner where there was no leak and kept on eating.”

Current challenges are the limited parking at the popular main location and staffing shortages.

“Some of our patrons park next door at Valle’s and get towed, and many don’t know we own the vet clinic two doors east, so they can park there and walk through,” Jimmy explained. “However, we’ve been here since 1996 and love the location because of all the Valley Mills traffic.”

Things didn’t work out so well with expansions into downtown and Hewitt though.

“We opened another Baris at the old Clarion Inn around 2002 for three years but weren’t paid for caterings, and they used our kitchen and food, so we had them buy us out,” Jimmy remembered. “In 2005, we started Mama Baris on Hewitt Drive but had landlord problems, restroom odors, roaches from the ceiling and roof leaks that were never fixed. So we gave it to a friend who renamed it Amici’s before it became Poppa Rollo’s in 2015.”

After weathering the COVID-19 restrictions and a year of curbside service, the Imeris continue to have difficulty finding enough workers to man both eateries, like many businesses.

“Lately it’s been the toughest in our history, even with our 12 wait staff, three dishwashers and three cooks,” Jimmy said. “One of us three family members is always here with Natalie assuming Mary’s role as manager.”

Natalie had worked at Baris for six months before taking a job as a community center recreation aide. Adem had barely remembered her when they met again later. As a shy introvert, she felt nervous even talking to him, but the sparks still flew. Mary fell in love with her too, sealing the deal for their marriage.

“Adem was a party animal, so she helped straighten him out while Mary showed her how to run a restaurant with all the staffing and payroll,” Jimmy said. “That’s why we call her ‘mini-Mary.’”

Mama Baris also kept tabs on the daily operation through her final illness, even checking the cameras on her phone the day she died and making her sons promise not to close.

Not only has Baris stayed open, it has thrived, so Mama would be proud.

“I don’t know how she did it all,” Jimmy said. “She didn’t like to have pictures taken of her, so she declined all interviews. But she considered our customers family, even remembering details about them and their kids from decades ago, like birthdays.

“She always just wanted to help people, so we might add a mural of her on the wall.”

Not what Mama may have wanted, but what she deserves. ￼

Baris

904 N. Valley Mills Drive

254-772-2900

Tue-Thu, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fri-Sat, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sun, noon to 10 p.m.

On Facebook