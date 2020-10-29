Make yard safe haven for birds

Without a few measures in place, your home and garden could be hazardous to birds. Here are some great ways to create a safe haven for beautiful flying visitors.

Garden organically. Conventional pesticides can be toxic to birds, so ditch the dangerous chemicals. Did you know that there are essential oils that you can use instead that will do the job of warding off pests without harming birds — or people for that matter?

Protecting birds is not only the right thing to do, but their health and safety helps ensure their ability to feed on the very pests you’re trying to eliminate.

Make windows visible. Your beautiful view can be a safety hazard to birds. Each year, millions of wild birds are killed in the U.S. alone by striking windows.

Fortunately, there’s an easy action you can take to prevent this from happening, and it is to apply decals that reflect ultraviolet sunlight to your home’s windows, particularly those windows that are highly reflective of open sky.

Doing so has been proven to substantially reduce the likelihood of bird strikes.