Making laundry easy for others in Waco

Tolbert said they thought about establishing a laundromat in China Spring, but discovered that the buildings, even to lease, were “a bit out of our budget,” Tolbert said.

They graduated from Startup Waco, where they showcased their product, joined the Women of Waco business networking group, and through word of mouth and social media began the business.

They have a variety of customers, from busy moms to people with disabilities and the elderly.

Tolbert said they’ve even had people from out of town on business who were staying in Waco request their service.

Alexander had to step back from running the business after having surgery in July, so Tolbert oversees daily operations and three employees. Either she or her husband Anthony, who works at L3Harris, do all the pick-ups and deliveries because she feels it’s important for clients to see the same faces in the service.

Stephanie Tolbert also teaches integrated reading and writing at McLennan Community College.