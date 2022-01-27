Making laundry easy for others in Waco

It’s been said that necessity is the mother of invention.
Well, a need to have clean clothes is what got Fluff Wash & Fold spinning into business.
Fluff Wash & Fold, a pick-up and delivery laundry service, was started by friends Stephanie Tolbert and Lana Alexander in 2019. The idea for the business sprang up after Alexander had one of her machines break down and she couldn’t do her laundry at home.
Alexander, who lives in Waco, was at least 15 minutes away from a laundromat. Tolbert, a China Spring resident, was at least 30 minutes away from one.
Knowing that plenty of people face similar circumstances or even don’t enjoy doing laundry, they talked about how handy a pick-up and delivery service might be for those people. And the idea took hold.
“I can’t tell you how many people I’ve heard say, “I hate doing laundry,’” Tolbert said. “Fluff Wash & Fold can take it off your hands.”
The pair took a Workshop in Business Opportunities (WIBO) class offered through City Center Waco.
In that 16-week course, facilitators Rocky and Keshia Miller guided them through how to build a business. They did homework, looked at demographics, practiced sales pitches, and did cost analysis for the product they planned to offer.
Tolbert said they thought about establishing a laundromat in China Spring, but discovered that the buildings, even to lease, were “a bit out of our budget,” Tolbert said.
They graduated from Startup Waco, where they showcased their product, joined the Women of Waco business networking group, and through word of mouth and social media began the business.
They have a variety of customers, from busy moms to people with disabilities and the elderly.
Tolbert said they’ve even had people from out of town on business who were staying in Waco request their service.
Alexander had to step back from running the business after having surgery in July, so Tolbert oversees daily operations and three employees. Either she or her husband Anthony, who works at L3Harris, do all the pick-ups and deliveries because she feels it’s important for clients to see the same faces in the service.
Stephanie Tolbert also teaches integrated reading and writing at McLennan Community College.
The pandemic’s arrival changed how the business operates. Tolbert said they used to go inside the home to pick up the clothes. Now they collect the laundry outside, weigh the items with a scale and return them to an outside spot.
At the height of the delta pandemic, they wore masks, gloves and protective gear and treated each load with Lysol for added safety. The masks and gloves are still used.
Residential laundry is charged at $2 a pound for washing, drying and folding (or on hangers). Comforters and sleeping bags are separate charges. Discounts are offered to the military and those 65 and older.
If laundry can be picked up before 2 p.m., they can usually return them the same day. They serve a 25-mile radius.
In October the business moved into the laundromat at 1223 N. 18th St. to handle their needs. That’s been a great change, she said, because it has machines of various sizes, including hard-to-find 90-pound ones.
“We were very selective in where we wanted to be,” Tolbert said. “This place has what we want. It’s clean and well-kept, the machines work and it’s people-friendly. If you want to bring your laundry to us, you’re always welcome here.”
But the business, of course, is that they’ll come and get it.￼
Fluff Wash & Fold
1223 N. 18th St.
254-661-7611
Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sat, by appointment only
