Did you know that 25 percent of the 805,000 heart attacks per year in the U.S. are recurrent heart attacks?

The American Heart Association reports that once you’ve experienced a heart attack, your chances of having another one is higher. In fact, nearly one in five patients who’ve had a heart attack will have another cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack or stroke, within one year.

While there are various factors that contribute to a heart attack, cholesterol is one of the most important modifiable risk factors. Over time, high levels of bad cholesterol can build up in your arteries and create clogs, making it difficult for blood to flow to where your body needs it. This can ultimately lead to a devastating heart attack. Here are six tips you can implement to help manage your cholesterol numbers:

1. Get checked. Stay on top of your numbers by having your cholesterol checked regularly. This is particularly important if you have already experienced a heart attack.