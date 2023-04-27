Understanding medical terminology and physician instructions can be daunting for even the average person. Add a language barrier and it is even more difficult.

That makes the use of medical translators especially helping in dealing with non-English-speaking patients, according to Dr. Matt Bierwirth, a pediatrician at Baylor Scott & White Outpatient Rehabilitation MacArthur.

Approximately 50 percent of the patients seen by Waco Family Medicine and the MacArthur Clinic are Hispanic, he said. Of that number, he estimates about 25% require a translator.

“Usually the nurse, the CNAs (certified nursing assistants) who are rooming the patients also do the translating,” he said, adding that they have to be certified to provide the translations.

As a pediatrician, Bierwirth often sees children and teenagers who are better English speakers than their parents. However, as children they often can’t understand the more nuanced aspects of medical instructions.

It’s not just straight translation, Waco Family Medicine has a program in place to maintain a certain level of medical translation to ensure the proper information is shared.

The “medical” part is key, Bierwirth said, because there are specific medical terms that need to be shared via the translator between patient and physician.

Translating

Lucy Duran is a CMA or certified medical assistant. She usually administers injections, answers the phone and other duties. But when the nurses are busy, she assists as a medical translator. She’s been with Waco Family Medicine for nine years, the last three as a CMA.

“I do a lot of translating,” she said, adding that she can get a sense of when a patient or parent isn’t quite understanding what she’s telling them in Spanish.

“Over here in pediatrics, we have to communicate with the parents,” she said. “And some parents understand, but it’s hard for them to respond back. They say, ‘I understand, but I can’t explain it.’ Or sometimes they understand, they explain a little bit to the doctors what is the problem, but they don’t feel very safe. ‘What did the doctor say? I need somebody to translate.’”

Bierwirth, a doctor since 1994, agreed.

“Sometimes I’ll think, ‘I’ve got it. We don’t need a translator,’” he said. “But they don’t feel like that they were heard. So they want a translator. I mean, they don’t feel like they know enough. And honestly, I don't think I know enough either.

“If the stakes are low though, it’s okay. You got strep or not? I don’t need to talk about other things. But if it’s more complicated, like depression, that’s a big one. Behavior and mental health. That’s hard to communicate without a translator. Really hard.”

Duran said sometimes they ask the doctor if they can find an easy way to explain to the patient because some patients do not understand the medical terminology.

“So the doctors explain to us and then we explain to the patient,” she said, like when a doctor tells a patient they have a UTI.

“Sometimes they say, ‘Oh, what is a UTI?’” Duran said, before telling the patient it’s a urinary tract infection and often more specifically a kidney or bladder infection.

Another good example is pharyngitis, Bierwirth said.

“Pharyngitis is something we diagnose every single day. Strep throat,” Bierwirth said. “Strep throat is just streptococcal pharyngitis. That’s something that yeah, they won’t understand.”

Sometimes it’s not even the medical terms that can trip up a patient.

Duran said, “They may say, ‘My knee is hurting.’ And we have to explain to the doctor what they have, like it’s some kind of inflammation. They’ll then say, ‘It’s big. It’s big. What does that mean, doctor?’ And I can tell the doctor they had inflammation; it’s swollen underneath.”

Telehealth

Most of that is best done with the patient or parent in the room, he said, but remote communication can work. Telehealth certainly was heavily used during COVID-19 when exposure was avoided.

“Telehealth is good because sometimes a lot of people have trouble with transportation,” Bierwirth said. “Certain illnesses, too. If they have something that's contagious, sometimes it’s better not to have them come in. You can try to diagnose it over telehealth.

“Sometimes we’ll do all the information and if they need a lab test they’ll stay in the car. Like a COVID test. The nurse will go out and swab them through the window. So that helps get the information through telehealth and keeps them from needing a exam room.”

Bierwirth said he has to be certain he is getting the correct information from patients.

“I sometimes think I’m doing pretty good and understand a lot of things they are telling me,” he said. “Then I’ll have the translator come in and it’s like, I didn’t get half of what they were trying to tell me.

“They can’t explain what happened to them in English. I’m trying to communicate, to understand them. And they’re saying yes, no, or answering questions, but a lot of times we miss what they really want and what they’re really here for. We couldn’t manage without translators.”