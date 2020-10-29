If the cooler weather in Waco sends you searching for authentic Mexican food, it’s worth checking out Mexicano Grille in Hewitt. Marcos Leon co-owns the restaurant with brother Jose, and together they come from a family who knows a thing or two about keeping people well-fed.

Born in Jalisco, Mexico, to farming parents, Leon learned his way around the kitchen at a young age out of necessity.

“I come from a family of 14 children, so there were 16 of us that had to be fed,” he said. Three meals a day made from scratch were the norm for the Leon family, and he learned to cook from his mother and sisters.

Later, he learned additional cooking skills from uncles who opened taqueria stands in Mexico City and Houston. Today, all 14 siblings own Mexicano Grilles throughout Texas. Many of his cousins and other family members operate taqueria stands throughout the Lone Star State. Taking a road trip on I-35 South? Stop by the Mexicano Grille in Jarrell, also co-owned by Leon and brother Jose.

It’s easy to see the influence of Jalisco’s rich cultural influence when you enter the doors of Mexicano Grille. Large high-back booths offer a more private dining experience while ample-sized tables with nicely padded chairs round out plentiful seating.

“All of our booths, tables, chairs and decorations came from Jalisco, and they’re all hand-crafted,” Leon said. “The theme and art are inspired by the highlands, agave plants, and of course, tequila.”

Morning Starters

Spice up your morning by ordering breakfast, which is served from 6 a.m. until noon every day. Migas, one of most popular early morning offerings, are diced corn tortillas mixed with eggs, ranchero sauce and cheese, and it’s served with beans, potatoes and bacon.

Breakfast burritos are the other most requested breakfast item, and these hand-held beauties are stuffed with your choice of two from the following offerings: potatoes, cheese, egg, bacon, ham, sausage, beans, chorizo or cactus. These most popular dishes cost $5.99 and $3.69, respectively.

Other tasty choices include huevos rancheros, huevos divorciados, chilaquiles, steak and eggs, scrambled egg quesadillas, huevos ala parrilla, Mexican breakfast and breakfast tacos. Prices range from $1.89 to $9.99 for the steak and eggs.

Don’t be detoured by the authentic eye-opener breakfast dishes if your stomach needs a wakeup to something more traditional. Traditional American favorites are available, such as the breakfast plate served with two eggs, any style, with a choice of toast, hash browns, biscuits or grits, and a choice of one meat such as bacon, sausage or ham. Omelets are available and are made with your choice of breakfast meat and veggies.

Appetizers, More

Like nachos? This place knows how to do them right. Try fajita nachos or chili con queso nachos that come with either beef or chicken. Supreme Nachos are mixed fajita nachos stacked with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos.

Lisa Black, a frequent customer, said, “I always order the Queso Compuesto. It’s a yummy blend of chili con queso, ground beef, pica de gallo and guacamole. It’s an ample portion for folks at our table.”

If you want to go Tex-Mex early in the meal, order the TMB — six Texas shrimp with a side diablo sauce. Prices range from $4.59 to $11.99 for the supreme nachos.

Authentic soups include tortilla, shrimp, fish and a de res soup, which is a hearty soup made from shank beef and vegetables. Menudo is available for Mexican food traditionalists. The menu includes quesadilla favorites such as cheese, chicken, beef and shrimp. Vegetarian quesadillas are a delicious meatless option. Prices range from $8.99 to $11.99 for the shrimp quesadillas.

Other Options

Parrilla plates are richly grilled entrée choices of beef, chicken and/or shrimp with grilled vegetables on the side.

“I love the Codorniz Platter,” said diner James Black. “It’s grilled quail and shrimp with bell peppers and onions.” The aroma of these sizzling dishes tells your tastebuds something great is about to happen.

Bring a big appetite, as these entrees are served with rice, charro or refried beans and a small side salad, with your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Prices range from $14.99 to $28.99 for the two-person serving of the parrilla mixta.

Another extremely popular meal, Leon said, is the Super Molcajete, a combination of shrimp, beef and chicken fajitas, grilled cactus, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers topped with Monterrey Jack cheese that melts in a heated large stone bowl brought to the table. It costs $18.99.

Numerous taco, enchilada, burrito, and flauta entrees are available for those diners who want traditional Tex-Mex favorites. Generous sides of rice and beans accompany these well-loved traditional dishes. Prices range from $2.49 for a single taco to $11.99 for the trio enchilada plate. Kid menu options include chicken tenders and hamburgers.

Satisfy your sweet tooth by ordering one of the homemade desserts such as churros, tres leches or sopapillas. Dessert prices are $4.99.

Drink, Food Specials

Twenty-four ounce domestic draft beers are available all day every Monday for $3.75. Taco Tuesday is wildly popular with $1 tacos. Wash the tacos down with a 16-ounce margarita, which is $2.99 every Tuesday. For Hump Day, reward yourself with the mixed fajitas skillet for $12.99, which includes steak, shrimp and chicken. A long neck domestic is $1.99 every Wednesday.

Try the sour cream chicken enchilada platter every Thursday for $5.99. Top-shelf Big O margaritas cost $6.99 every Thursday. Catch Happy Hour Monday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. when all beers, wells and house margaritas are half-price.

In addition to dine-in eating, call-ahead orders may be placed and picked up through the drive-through. They also work with delivery platforms such as Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Waitr and DoorDash. Catering is available for events from weddings to corporate parties.

“We are known for fresh cuisine, all homemade, authentic Jalisco-style and Tex-Mex,” Leon said. “We are also known for great service and awesome margaritas and cocktails.” ￼

Mexicano Grille

259 N. Hewitt Drive

254-262-8100

Mon-Thu, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fri-Sat, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.