Mexicano Grille offers Jalisco-influenced food

If the cooler weather in Waco sends you searching for authentic Mexican food, it’s worth checking out Mexicano Grille in Hewitt. Marcos Leon co-owns the restaurant with brother Jose, and together they come from a family who knows a thing or two about keeping people well-fed.

Born in Jalisco, Mexico, to farming parents, Leon learned his way around the kitchen at a young age out of necessity.

“I come from a family of 14 children, so there were 16 of us that had to be fed,” he said. Three meals a day made from scratch were the norm for the Leon family, and he learned to cook from his mother and sisters.

Later, he learned additional cooking skills from uncles who opened taqueria stands in Mexico City and Houston. Today, all 14 siblings own Mexicano Grilles throughout Texas. Many of his cousins and other family members operate taqueria stands throughout the Lone Star State. Taking a road trip on I-35 South? Stop by the Mexicano Grille in Jarrell, also co-owned by Leon and brother Jose.

It’s easy to see the influence of Jalisco’s rich cultural influence when you enter the doors of Mexicano Grille. Large high-back booths offer a more private dining experience while ample-sized tables with nicely padded chairs round out plentiful seating.