Mind Matters: Are you a rational or an emotional person?

Do you consider yourself to be a rational person? Most people would say yes to this question. Do you also consider yourself to be an emotional person? Many are reluctant to answer this with a yes. Rational thinking seems to be the gold standard, and therefore many believe that rational thinking is the dominant guide for thoughts and actions.

With all the emphasis placed on rational thinking, emotions are not given enough credit. Not only DO we use emotions to make decisions, we also NEED to use emotions in decision-making.

There is a reason why humans have the unique ability to experience emotions. Emotions may alert us to danger, help us to know when something isn’t right, and help clarify important values and goals.

How do you make important decisions? Perhaps you make a pros and cons list and consider all the possible outcomes of each choice. This sounds rational, right? Not completely. Emotions are still operating in the background, impacting what you include in your pros and cons list and how much emphasis you place on each pro and con.

Emotions and thoughts operate within a delicate balance. They each impact each other, and adequate attention to both is critical to living a healthy and balanced life. To improve rational thinking, we must have the ability to understand and cope with emotions.

What Is an Emotion?

Common emotions are sadness, fear, anger and shame. These emotions are not only experienced in the mind, but they can also be felt in the body.

Research shows that specific emotions have common body regions associated with them. For example, you may feel a fluttering in your belly when nervous, or a feeling of heat in your chest or face when angry or ashamed.

Sometimes it’s easier to recognize the emotions physically rather than to name them.

Emotions are different from thoughts. Thought involves interpretations, meaning making conclusions, and language. If you commonly use elaborate words and sentences to describe your emotions, you may have difficulty connecting to the true emotion.

Healthy emotional processing involves recognizing the feeling such as sadness, anger, shame or fear.

Emotional processing happens within our daily lives in many contexts. For example, John has been feeling mildly angry with his coworker Mary. They have different personalities, work styles and beliefs.

John has been avoiding Mary in the breakroom, failing to communicate with her about a joint project, and feeling irritated when working closely with her. This has caused some difficulties at work.

When a coworker friend asks John how he has been feeling toward Mary, he responds, “I feel that she has a poor work ethic and I feel that she doesn’t know what she’s doing.”

These are not feelings, but thoughts. In fact, John’s feeling of anger toward Mary is guiding his thoughts even though he does not realize it. John sees himself as a rational person, and he has limited awareness of his emotions. Therefore, he does not realize how his emotions are impacting his judgment and actions at work.

Why Do Emotions Matter?

Many people come to counseling to resolve a specific problem. At the heart of these problems, we often discover difficulties in emotional processing.

Furthermore, many people enter counseling with the goal of figuring out the best solution to an important decision. They have struggled to find their way by using rational thinking and find themselves going in circles with attempts to think their way out of a problem.

Attempting to use rational thinking alone to solve problems is like using half a box of jigsaw puzzle pieces. By opening your eyes to emotions, you invite greater wisdom and the opportunity to create a path forward.

If you find yourself struggling to make decisions, solve life problems, or function well in relationships, consider the impact of emotions. Emotions are a uniquely human experience that influence all areas of life functioning.

Learning to cope well with emotions can lead to improvement in rational thinking, performance, relationships and goal achievement. ￼