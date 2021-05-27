Mind Matters: Are you secretly a perfectionist?

In my counseling practice I often see two types of perfectionists: Those who know they are perfectionists and those who don’t know.

For many, the idea of being a perfectionist comes as a surprise. “But my house is so messy,” “But I never finish projects,” they may object. These behaviors seem to suggest a lack of caring or an acceptance of imperfection. However, the thoughts underneath the behaviors may indicate a perfectionist mindset.

To understand perfectionism, we must understand that the perfectionist mindset is different from outward signs of perfection.

Someone with a perfectionist mindset may complete tasks in a way that suggests very high standards, or they may complete tasks in a way that suggests they have low standards.

It is difficult to identify a perfectionist by judging only behavior without understanding a person’s mindset.

Perfectionist Mindset

Here are things that help determine a perfectionist mindset:

Intolerance of uncertainty — Most tasks involve some level of uncertainty. Within a given task, we don’t know what challenges we will face, what types of failures may come up, and what the outcome will be.