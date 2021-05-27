Mind Matters: Are you secretly a perfectionist?

In my counseling practice I often see two types of perfectionists: Those who know they are perfectionists and those who don’t know.
For many, the idea of being a perfectionist comes as a surprise. “But my house is so messy,” “But I never finish projects,” they may object. These behaviors seem to suggest a lack of caring or an acceptance of imperfection. However, the thoughts underneath the behaviors may indicate a perfectionist mindset.
To understand perfectionism, we must understand that the perfectionist mindset is different from outward signs of perfection.
Someone with a perfectionist mindset may complete tasks in a way that suggests very high standards, or they may complete tasks in a way that suggests they have low standards.
It is difficult to identify a perfectionist by judging only behavior without understanding a person’s mindset.
Perfectionist Mindset
Here are things that help determine a perfectionist mindset:
Intolerance of uncertainty — Most tasks involve some level of uncertainty. Within a given task, we don’t know what challenges we will face, what types of failures may come up, and what the outcome will be.
For people with a perfectionist mindset, uncertainty is unacceptable. The fear of failure or fear of being exposed as inadequate causes high anxiety.
To decrease the level of uncertainty, perfectionists will overprepare. They will imagine possible problems and spend a lot of time developing solutions and devising ways to avoid such problems.
For example, a perfectionist preparing a presentation for school or work may think of all the different questions someone may ask and then prepare a response for each possible question. Such overpreparing often causes even more anxiety since it is impossible to eliminate all uncertainty.
Intolerance of mistakes — For a perfectionist, mistakes mean failure. Even small mistakes can cause deep feelings of shame and inadequacy. Someone with a growth mindset sees mistakes as a part of learning and recognizes that all people make mistakes.
Conversely, perfectionists take mistakes personally and harshly criticize themselves for making mistakes.
“All or nothing” thinking — A perfectionist has a hard time seeing that their work can be good while not being perfect. In a perfectionist mindset, something is either all good or all bad.
Similarly, perfectionists have difficulty seeing themselves as skilled in an area while still having room to grow and improve in that area.
When a perfectionist faces challenges in a skill area, they may conclude that they are simply not good at something.
Consequences
The consequences of having a perfectionist mindset include:
Overworking or underworking — It’s easy to identify the overworking perfectionist. They may spend hours on a task that takes someone else mere minutes, and their attention to detail is impressive.
This same person may underwork in other areas because their perfectionism made them lose precious time and energy needed for other tasks. Perfectionists may also put in low effort when faced with tasks that seem too hard or the possibility of failure is too high.
Burnout, fatigue, depression and anxiety — The level of mental, physical and emotional effort involved in a perfectionist mindset takes its toll over time. Perfectionists have high levels of mental health concerns, as well as physical health issues related to stress.
Avoidance of challenges — The thought of failing can bring up feelings of shame and inadequacy. Knowing how bad they feel after failing, perfectionist may avoid all potential for failure.
Instead of trying something new, perfectionists stick with things they know how to do and try to further perfect these areas.
Avoidance of simple tasks — A simple task such as laundry is not so simple for a perfectionist. They may have a set way to do things with a series of unnecessary and time-consuming steps involved.
Starting the laundry may lead to sorting through a pile of clothes to give away, organizing the contents of another box, and continuing to notice many other undone chores that seem to need immediate attention.
Considering the significant negative consequences of perfectionism, why would someone choose to keep a perfectionist mindset?
Many perfectionists believe that this mindset helps them be successful. They fear that letting go of perfectionism means abandoning a desire for excellence.
This has not shown to be true for the many perfectionists I have worked with in therapy. It is possible to have high standards and have a tolerance for mistakes and imperfection.
Being free of perfectionist thinking allows for greater creativity, increased happiness, and greater productivity for tasks that truly matter. ￼
Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life.
