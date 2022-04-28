Mind Matters: Balancing past, present and future

What are the most common topics discussed in a counseling psychologist’s office? If you guessed the past and the future, you are correct!

As we begin the month of May, many people are thinking more about the past and future. May is a time of transition. Students are graduating or moving on to the next grade level, and spring is transitioning into summer.

Plans of summer vacations and thoughts about fall plans begin to dominate. At the same time, people often reflect on their long-forgotten New Year’s resolutions and ways their time was spent during the early part of the year.

Why do we spend so much time thinking about the past and the future?

Past events can create feelings of regret, longing, pain and confusion. Talking about the past is one way to work through these complex emotions and heal from the pain of the past. Exploring the past can also help people learn from mistakes and forge a new path ahead.

Thinking about the future may bring feelings of hope, uncertainty or fear. It’s common to anticipate career development, future relationships and other life goals.

From a young age, we are taught to think about the future. Children are asked what they want to be when they grow up. College students are expected to choose a major and career path. Employees are encouraged to think about short- and long-term goals within their company.

Setting future goals is a necessary part of creating a life of meaning and value.

As with any activity, it is important to find balance when thinking about the past and future. Your focus on the past or future may be out of balance if you notice any of the following:

• Frequent sadness, anger, or fear when thinking about the past or future

• Intrusive past or future based thoughts that distract from current activities

• Unhelpful thinking patterns about the past or future.

Thinking Styles

The way we think about the past and future can either be helpful or unhelpful. Such thinking styles impact mood, perception and actions. When pondering the past or future, watch out for some of these unhelpful thinking styles:

Unhelpful Past Pondering:

• Rehearsing different responses. This might involve imagining yourself saying or doing something, then imagining how another person might react in response. There is no shortage of imaginary scenarios, so this thinking has no end point. Such obsessive thinking can strengthen anger, sadness, and regret.

• Excessive blaming of yourself or others. Blaming does not allow for solutions or peace, but instead perpetuates anger, guilt or shame.

• “If only” thinking. This thinking style simplifies negative events by exaggerating the importance of specific actions. The fervent wish that one simple thing had been different creates a narrowed focus, which prevents healing from the past. Such thinking also intensifies feelings of regret and hopelessness since there is no way to go back and change the past.

Unhelpful Future Focus:

• Predicting the future. People with this thinking style struggle with flexibility. They work hard to calculate and plan for various versions of the future.

Before taking any action, they look for certainty that this action will lead to their planned future. Because certainty does not exist, they stay stuck in their indecision.

Opportunities go by because they didn’t fit well with the predicted future.

• Fear of making the “wrong” decision. This thinking style assumes that there is one “right” or “good” decision and all other options are wrong.

Furthermore, if an option contains any flaws, it creates feelings of doubt and fear it may be the “wrong” choice. This style leaves little room for self-discovery, as it is assumed that the right decision must be made the first time.

Therefore, trying something and later changing course feels like a failure rather than a path toward greater self-understanding and fulfilment.

There is a certainly some benefit in thinking about the past and future. However, it is important to be aware of unhelpful thinking styles and work to release these thought patterns.

To balance past, present and future focus, commit to living more fully in the moment. The practice of being present is good for mental health, and has been shown to decrease feelings of sadness, anger and fear.

We spend so much time thinking about the past and future, yet the present is the only place we can truly live.￼

Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life. Email her at dr_becker@psybecker.com or go online at www.psybecker.com.