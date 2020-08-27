Mind Matters: By Dr. Julia Becker

It’s normal to feel sad sometimes. Your mood can fluctuate based on many things, but sometimes low moods stick around for far too long.
Even during difficult times, there are things you can do to improve your mood. These simple strategies have been supported by research and are shown to provide a quick boost to mood. These techniques not only help you feel better in the moment; their effects can cause lasting changes.
Here are five ways to boost your mood:
1. Listen to Music
Music activates the emotional parts of the brain. Have you ever listened to a song and felt strong emotions without quite knowing why? Such emotion does not require words or logic to exist.
Hearing a familiar tune can strongly evoke feelings and memories from a different period of time. Listening to classical music can increase mental focus, creativity and engagement. Music can be inspiring, energizing, moving and meaningful. We react emotionally to the lyrics, beat and rhythm.
Think about what songs bring you joy or provoke a feeling of curiosity, openness or playfulness. Get your playlist ready so that you can easily use music to boost your mood when you’re in a slump.
2. Go to the Green
Nature helps cultivate a sense of calm and a change in perspective. Simply looking out toward the vast open landscape, gazing up at the trees, or watching birds fly overhead widens our mental perspective and provides a reminder of how vast the universe is.
Bodies of water including streams, lakes and even swimming pools have been shown to provoke a sense of peace.
3. Move Your Body
Gentle stretching, going for a walk, or playing your favorite sport can provide a quick boost to mood and energy level. Exercise releases mood-boosting neurochemicals.
Furthermore, when you feel out of control of many aspects of life, exercise can provide a sense of mastery and empowerment.
Maybe you need the release that comes with gentle stretching or yoga. Perhaps you need to feel the exhilaration of running or the intensity of kickboxing or aerobics.
When negative thoughts get stuck in your head, try focusing all of your attention on your exercise. Focusing on the movements of your body requires no thought, judgment or analysis.
Allow yourself to simply feel the physical effects of the movement and fully participate in the experience while focusing on your body from moment to moment.
4. Practice Gratitude
Gratitude is one antidote to glumness. During hard times, it is especially important to cultivate a sense of gratitude.
One way to practice gratitude is to write thank-you notes. Think of anyone in your life who has positively impacted you or even brightened your day a little bit. This may be the cashier who is always friendly, your neighbor who was quick with a favor, or a friend who has provided support and encouragement.
5. Make a Connection
A quick phone call to a friend or a hug from a family member can feel so good. Feeling connected, valued and loved is a human need, and disconnection is a major cause of sadness.
Another way to feel connected is to perform acts of kindness for others. It feels good to receive, but research shows that it feels even better to give.
There are so many ways to help others by providing tangible or emotional support. Make a list of various ways you can give back to others. Nothing is too small or insignificant. When you feel sad and disconnected, choose one thing from your list.
The burdens and responsibilities of life may feel overwhelming, but don’t forget to take care of yourself. When you cultivate positive emotion, you make an investment in your mental health and overall wellness.
Try taking a few minutes each day to boost your mood and see where this leads you!
Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life.
Email her at dr_becker@psybecker.com or go online at www.psybecker.com.
