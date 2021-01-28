Mind Matters: Can positive thinking actually help you?

What Positive Thinking Is Not

1. Positive thinking does not mean putting a positive spin on all negative emotions or problems. Problems in life exist, and pain is a natural part of living. Rationalizations such as “at least it’s not …” or “It’s not as bad as …” may be attempts to minimize pain, but such statements rarely lead to positive emotions or thoughts.

2. Positive thinking does not mean attempting to feel happy all the time. There is a time for happiness and a time for sadness. Knowing how to balance these emotions and shift from one to the other indicates good mental health.

People who practice positive thinking understand that they can make room for positive and negative emotion, and that sadness is not a threat to experiencing positivity.

3. Positive thinking does not mean rushing to feel acceptance after something bad happens. Platitudes such as “everything happens for a reason” or “there is a silver lining” are not usually helpful in the midst of a life crisis or disappointment.

In order to truly feel positive emotion, we have to accept negative emotions and accept the struggles involved in life.

What Positive Thinking Is