Mind Matters: Celebrate meaningful connections this Valentine's season

Just after Christmas, stores begin setting up their Valentine’s Day displays. During this time, it’s impossible to go grocery shopping without being reminded that it’s nearly time to celebrate love.

For some, the lead-up to Valentine’s Day can be difficult. The commercialization of Valentine’s Day as a holiday to celebrate romantic love leaves many people feeling left out. It can be especially challenging for those who have recently experienced a breakup, divorce or death of a loved one.

Although Valentine’s Day was meant to be a day of celebration, many end up experiencing anxiety, unmet expectations and disappointment.

If Valentine’s Day typically stirs up negative emotions for you, I challenge you to find a new way to view this popular holiday. Valentine’s Day can be a day to celebrate all meaningful connections in life, not simply romantic relationships.

Celebrate Friendships

We are wired for connection, and healthy relationships provide mental and physical health benefits.

Think about a friendship that has been meaningful in your life. Perhaps this friend supported you, encouraged you, or gave you permission to just be yourself.

Valentine’s season is an opportunity to celebrate these precious friendships. It’s easy to neglect friendships when life is busy. If possible, take some time to go out to coffee or lunch or even have an uninterrupted phone call with a special friend.

Celebrate Family

It’s common to take family relationships for granted. Valentine’s Day is a chance for families to express love to each other and to express the appreciation that often goes unspoken.

For parents of children, Valentine’s Day is also an opportunity to model positive, healthy beliefs about relationships. Parents can ask what their child is thinking about the holiday, what they hope and fear, and what opinions they hold about love and relationships.

Through these conversations, parents can better understand their child’s beliefs about relationships and how these beliefs impact their child’s emotions and daily life.

Celebrate Those Who Serve

Have you been positively impacted by someone who served you? Perhaps it was a nurse, schoolteacher, minister or store employee who contributed positively in some way.

These people do not fall into the category of friends or family, but they nevertheless play important roles in the lives of many.

Maybe you look forward to going to the bank each week because the friendly teller asks about your day or tells a funny joke. These moments of connection can easily be overlooked, but they make life richer and are worthy of acknowledgement.

You may wish to directly express your thanks or simply feel an internal sense of gratitude for the people who serve you.

Celebrate Helping Others

It can be so rewarding to help others through volunteering or offering a hand to someone in need.

There are many local organizations that welcome volunteers and provide ways to give back to the community.

Furthermore, volunteering is a great way to meet other people, so if you’re feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day consider getting plugged into the community.

Celebrate from a Distance

Connection does not have to occur in person. It might involve talking on the phone, talking through Zoom, writing letters, or even reflecting on relationships and cultivating positive feelings.

It may also involve writing thank-you notes or letters of appreciation for others. These activities all provide an opportunity to feel connection and belonging.

Whatever way that you wish to celebrate, take some time to recognize and nurture the important connections in your life.

Giving and receiving love is essential for mental health and overall well-being. These human connections are far more valuable than a heart-shaped box of chocolate. ￼