Mind Matters: Coping with criticism

Toughen up.

Don’t let it bother you.

Words can’t hurt you.

Get thicker skin.

Have you ever received this advice after being hurt by criticism?

While these comments may be well meaning, they often cause more self-criticism and create feelings of shame. Judging an emotional reaction causes more negative thoughts such as “I am weak,” “I am too sensitive” or “I am a failure.” Suddenly, the original criticism combines with this self-judgment to create a powerful and negative emotional response.

There is a common belief that a tough or strong person cannot be impacted by criticism. However, this is simply not true. Even strong, confident, successful people can feel the sting of criticism.

Sometimes the negative effects of criticism are long-lasting. Criticism hurts because we are social creatures with a need for connection. Caring what others think of us is a natural part of being human.

Whether you experience criticism from family, friends, neighbors, teachers, bosses or strangers, your response will impact your mood and well-being. To recover more quickly from criticism, try taking the following four steps:

1. Allow and accept painful emotions. Fighting against negative emotions often makes the emotions stronger. Instead, try accepting and allowing these temporary emotions. When you feel hurt by criticism, name the emotion, whether it’s anger, sadness, shame, fear, or something else.

2. Recognize what is true or untrue about the criticism. The opinions of others are rarely 100% accurate. Consider what may be true or untrue about the feedback you received. Consider the possible misunderstandings or biases that may have caused the other person to form an overly negative opinion.

3. Identify and address your cognitive distortions. Cognitive distortions are ways of thinking that are biased and overly negative. When faced with criticism, do you feel like a total failure or exaggerate your flaws? People who have strong reactions to criticism often use the following thinking styles:

Catastrophizing — This style of thinking involves expecting the worst when faced with unknowns. When faced with criticism, a catastrophizer imagines the various bad things that may result from the criticism.

For example, if they get a bad performance review at work, they may imagine losing their job. A student might imagine failing a class after receiving negative feedback on a project. In a social setting, catastrophizing might involve imagining rejection by everyone because one person was critical.

Personalization — This thinking style involves taking things personally that may not be personal. Sometimes criticism is personal. For example, someone may say “You are lazy.” Other times criticism is directed at a specific behavior, such as “You didn’t include enough detail in your work.”

Personalizing might involve taking the latter comment and interpreting it to mean “I am lazy” or “They think I’m lazy.” Try depersonalizing by seeing the criticism as specific to one action rather than descriptive of you as a person.

4. Consider how you want to respond to the criticism. You get to choose your outward and inward responses. Even if you’ve always been reactive and felt powerless in the face of criticism, you have the power to choose your responses. Here are some possible ways you might choose to respond to criticism:

Ignore it after determining that it lacks validity. After taking the three steps previously described, you may find that dismissing the criticism is the most beneficial next step.

Work on improving in a specific area. Perhaps there is an area you would like to improve. You may wish to use the feedback you received to work on improving this area. It’s worth examining your own value system before deciding to take this action. For example, if you are criticized for not having a specific skill or achievement, consider what you want. Is it worth putting in the effort to attain this skill or achievement?

Create distance from the person criticizing. Some people are consistently more critical or struggle to give feedback in a way that is kind or helpful. If this is a recurring pattern with a friend or family member, consider boundaries you might set.

Seek support from those who see the best in you. When you struggle to rebound from criticism, support from loved ones can help you feel grounded in who you are.

Criticism is never fun to experience, yet there are ways to lessen the pain. If criticism keeps knocking you down, consider counseling. Together we can work on bouncing back from the pain of criticism so you can reclaim your happiness and continue striving toward your goals.￼

Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life. Email her at dr_becker@psybecker.com or go online at www.psybecker.com.