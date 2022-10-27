Mind Matters: Dealing with uncertainty? Try practicing gratitude

During the month of November, many people will reflect on things for which they are grateful. Some may spend a brief moment giving thanks while others leisurely bask in the feeling of gratitude.

In our fast-paced society it’s not easy to turn our attention toward gratitude. There are problems to solve, tasks to complete, and challenges to anticipate. Therefore, it may seem hard or even impossible to devote more than one day a year to practicing gratitude.

What is Gratitude

Gratitude is simply the practice of reflecting on the positive to allow room for emotions such as appreciation, joy and satisfaction.

There are many ways to practice gratitude. Research shows that a daily gratitude practice has significant mental and physical health benefits.

The good news is that anyone can feel gratitude. Even when things seem to be falling apart, it is still possible to cultivate a sense of gratitude. Benefits of gratitude practice include experiencing more frequent and more intense positive emotions, increased resilience to setbacks, better relationships, and a stronger immune system.

Additionally, gratitude practice can help you cope with uncertainty. Uncertainty is difficult for most people. We all want to know what we will be doing for the rest of the day, tomorrow and the next week.

We all want to imagine a future and feel confident that this future will materialize. When something threatens this imagined future, uncertainty results.

Although we may live with a confidence that our desired future will play out, the truth is that the future is always uncertain. Some people have a low tolerance for uncertainty and fixate on potential problems and ways that plans could fall through.

Research shows that when waiting for news, people are at first unrealistically optimistic but become more pessimistic as they approach the moment of truth.

For example, when people are about to receive results of a school exam or news about a job offer, they feel pessimistic and imagine a poor outcome even though they may have felt very optimistic right after the school exam or job interview.

Additionally, someone at the beginning of their internship is likely to have high optimism about their career path, and their pessimism may grow as they get closer to completing the internship.

These mindset shifts occur out of an effort to mentally prepare for bad news and disappointment.

Think Positive

Why think about bad outcomes? Is it helpful to be prepared for bad news? Some preparation may be helpful. However, once people start worrying, it’s difficult to stop.

Worry leads to more worry. The brain creates a mental loop of worry and increasing belief in the likelihood of bad outcomes. That’s where gratitude comes in. Gratitude interrupts this negative thought process and creates an opportunity for a shift in mood.

Maybe you are dealing with uncertainty about a life transition, such as a job change, move to a new home, aging parents, children growing older, relationship changes, or health concerns.

Regardless of how big or small these challenges may be, gratitude can help you cope with the runaway train of negative thoughts that so often comes with uncertainty. There are many ways to use gratitude to immediately improve mood and gradually boost overall mental health. Here is one simple exercise you can try:

Think about a person in your life that brings you joy. Call to mind a positive encounter with this person for which you feel especially grateful. This may be a moment the person listened or understood, a moment of light-hearted connection or laughter, or perhaps an ordinary and simple moment.

As you hold this person in your mind, recall words or images that demonstrate why you are grateful for this person. Allow yourself to feel to the comfort and joy that comes from intently focusing on these words, images and memories.

Next, think about an uncertain situation you are dealing with. List your concerns and fears. Imagine these thoughts going into a bucket. Now bring back the image of the person who brings you joy. Hold this image in mind next to the image of the bucket filled with worries.

If you feel tempted to dive into the bucket of worry and analyze your fears, gently refrain. Shift your focus as often as you need to the positive image if you begin feeling overwhelmed by the bucket of worries.

Notice what it feels like to hold the worries in mind without becoming overly attached to them. Notice how the worries can be present while you simultaneously hold thoughts and images of joy.

Gratitude practice involves bringing attention to the good, while not denying that problems still exist. This exercise demonstrates one simple way to incorporate positive emotion with acknowledgement of life’s problems and worries.

When you develop the ability to shift your attention from worry to gratitude, you have immense power to change your mood, outlook, overall health, and your life! ￼