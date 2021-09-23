Mind Matters: Do one thing at a time

For many people, doing one thing at a time is difficult and feels foreign. Many of us are so accustomed to multitasking that we have forgotten what it is like to single task. While multitasking involves switching quickly between tasks, single-tasking involves directing full attention toward one task at a time.

Single-tasking Benefits

Decreased procrastination: If you’re used to multitasking, single-tasking will be quite difficult. When the task becomes uncomfortable, slow or frustrating, you will want to quickly switch to a different task that can provide a sense of mastery or enjoyment.

You may even convince yourself that you are being productive by completing a task that needed to be completed. However, by making this switch you have reinforced the cycle of procrastination.

Increased focus and productivity: Focusing on one task at a time allows for better mental flow, increased creativity and increased quality of work. If you are accustomed to the frenzied feel of multitasking and the rush of doing many things at once, it may seem like single-tasking yields fewer results.

However, the emotions and adrenaline involved in multitasking can trick people into thinking they are being more productive than they truly are.