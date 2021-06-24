Mind Matters: Do you need encouragement or more self-iticism?

Think of qualities that you find valuable, and then work to notice ways in which you embody these traits.

4. Mix it up.

Many people like to write out their affirmations and display them in a prominent place. Posting affirmations initially allows them to get noticed and read.

However, the brain tends to habituate, which means that it gets used to novelty so that the novel object quickly loses its distinctiveness. To combat the brain’s natural tendency toward habituation, try moving your written affirmations around, write and display them in new ways using new colors and fonts, or audio record and listen to them.

5. Don’t expect affirmations to fix everything.

Affirmations have less impact if you are constantly being flooded with negative thoughts. Trying to use affirmations to cope with chronic negative thinking is like trying to use a water gun to put out a burning house.

There are many strategies to cope with chronic negative thinking and the anxiety and depression that often accompany it. While affirmations are one useful strategy, there are other necessary steps to address a chronic anxious or depressed mood. ￼

Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life. Email her at dr_becker@psybecker.com or go online at www.psybecker.com.