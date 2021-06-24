Mind Matters: Do you need encouragement or more self-iticism?

When setbacks or challenges occur, most people are quite good at criticizing themselves. Self-criticism rarely leads to positive change, and it often prevents forward movement by keeping people trapped in shame.
Research has shown that positive self-talk has important benefits not only for mood but for productivity. Positive self-talk simply means noticing positive qualities in yourself and speaking to yourself in a kind way; similar to how you might talk to a friend.
People who feel optimistic about their future, hopeful about overcoming setbacks, accepting of personal flaws, and proud of personal strengths are happier and healthier.
For some people, such positive self-talk comes naturally. Others must work at it. Because many people are not in the habit of speaking positively to themselves, it can be helpful to create affirmations.
Affirmations are short statements that affirm your value, strengths and abilities.
Some people have questioned whether using affirmations goes against reality. Research shows that thoughts and memories are highly dependent on a person’s current mood. This means that when you feel sad, you are easily able to remember sad events, negative thoughts and personal failures.
Such thoughts can be all-consuming and may feel like the absolute truth in those moments. By creating affirmations and practicing positive self-talk, it is possible to break the link between a negative mood and negative self-talk.
When you feel down, what are some common criticisms you direct at yourself? How do these statements impact your mood and behavior? Affirmations can improve your mood in the short term, increase your resilience to setbacks, and improve your productivity. Imagine what may happen if you truly believe in your value and abilities.
Are you ready to start using affirmations? Here are some things to consider:
1. Be specific rather than general.
Instead of saying “I’m smart,” reflect more deeply upon your skills and use specific descriptors that capture your strengths.
You might notice your creativity, an ability to solve problems that others cannot, or special aptitude in a skill area such as writing or speaking.
2. Use examples.
You may develop the affirmation “I’m a hard worker.” Take this farther by listing examples of times you worked hard and times that your hard work paid off.
The more specific and meaningful the example, the more strength this affirmation will possess.
3. Focus on qualities that matter to you.
If you are musically talented but do not care about creating music, using this affirmation will not have much impact on your mood.
Think of qualities that you find valuable, and then work to notice ways in which you embody these traits.
4. Mix it up.
Many people like to write out their affirmations and display them in a prominent place. Posting affirmations initially allows them to get noticed and read.
However, the brain tends to habituate, which means that it gets used to novelty so that the novel object quickly loses its distinctiveness. To combat the brain’s natural tendency toward habituation, try moving your written affirmations around, write and display them in new ways using new colors and fonts, or audio record and listen to them.
5. Don’t expect affirmations to fix everything.
Affirmations have less impact if you are constantly being flooded with negative thoughts. Trying to use affirmations to cope with chronic negative thinking is like trying to use a water gun to put out a burning house.
There are many strategies to cope with chronic negative thinking and the anxiety and depression that often accompany it. While affirmations are one useful strategy, there are other necessary steps to address a chronic anxious or depressed mood. ￼
Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life.
Email her at dr_becker@psybecker.com or go online at www.psybecker.com.